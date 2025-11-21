Monterrey Chief Addresses Uncertain Sergio Ramos Future Ahead of Apertura Playoffs
Monterrey president José Antonio Noriega confirmed “there are talks” to extend Sergio Ramos’s contract, but the club is fully focused on its Apertura quarterfinal bout with América.
Ramos, who joined the Liga MX side in February, only has until the end of the year before his current deal expires with Rayados. Without an extension in the coming weeks, the Spaniard is set to become a free agent.
The captain’s uncertain future has been a topic of discussion as the calendar year winds down, both among fans and within the club. Noriega, though, assured supporters that Monterrey are working on locking down the Real Madrid legend.
“Yes, of course, there are talks, that’s normal,” Noriega told the press ahead of Monterrey’s upcoming clash at the Estadio BBVA.
“I wouldn’t want to go into details because it distracts us from what’s most important right now which is how the team is going to be, how to face a difficult rival as América is.”
Ramos is set to make his 31st appearance for the club come the playoff clash. The center back has found the back of the net seven times so far is his short stint in Liga MX.
Ramos Hoping to Lead Monterrey to Liga MX Apertura 2025 Title
Monterrey finished fifth in the table, earning themselves a quarterfinal tie with fourth-place finishers América. Going up against the 16-time Liga MX champions is typically not a favored draw, but Rayados have a few decent head-to-head results to build off.
The two clubs faced off most recently on Sept. 20 in a match that ended in a 2–2 draw. Domènec Torrent’s men took a two-goal lead before conceding twice in the final 10 minutes of the match.
In their meeting before that, Monterrey defeated América 1–0 thanks to a lone goal from Nelson Deossa.
Ramos played every second of both fixtures, but Wednesday’s clash will be the first time he faces off with the Liga MX giants in the playoffs. The 39-year-old will hope to lead not only his backline, but his team to a dominant performance at home in the first leg before they must play the deciding leg at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.