Nashville SC Take Inspiration From Dolly Parton in Chase of Lofty Inter Miami Record

Nashville SC could rewrite the record books in Major League Soccer with the type of season they’re having, but can only dream of raising the city’s profile in a similar way to famed Tennessee native Dolly Parton.

Nashville SC fans unfurled a tribute banner to Parton as part of the supporters’ section displays on Saturday in their team’s 4–0 win over FC Cincinnati, as the city mourned the loss of the musician who died earlier in the week at 80 years old.

“That’s an element of the energy that comes out of this stadium and these fans, and tonight was obviously a special night with that,” manager B.J. Callaghan said after the match. “She’s an iconic Nashvillean and Tennessean, and we’re fortunate because people know who Nashville is, and probably we know Nashville because Dolly Parton brought Nashville to the world and put that on the map a little bit.”

While Parton may be known for “9 to 5” and other starring songs, Nashville’s efforts go beyond the typical workday. From a Matchday 1 win over the New England Revolution back in February and a Concacaf Champions Cup run, the Coyotes are looking to chase history through the end of the 2026 regular season and into the MLS Cup playoffs.

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Music City misses you, Dolly 🦋 pic.twitter.com/7phSQ0tTpb — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 30, 2026

With Saturday’s win, Nashville maintained their nine-point lead atop the Supporters’ Shield race, lofting their points total to 52 points through 22 games. It also puts them at 2.36 points per game, an incredible 80-point pace that could surpass Inter Miami’s 2024 Supporters’ Shield-winning 74-point season, which stands as the record.

Given that form and the remarkable attacking prowess shown by the trio of Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza, it’s no wonder GEODIS Park is buzzing these days. The team is taking over Nashville’s sporting hopes amid a struggling era for the NHL’s Predators and NFL’s Titans.

“We can kind of take what Dolly Parton’s values were, which are, I think the values of this city and give them to that younger generation that was here tonight-kindness, with fairness, positivity—but also doing it with a kind of sense of humor and fun,” Callaghan added, with Nashville also hosting “Kids Night” on Saturday.

“[Tonight was] a great night, a win for Nashville, and maybe if a younger kids group can go on and have, I don't know, if they could do 5% of the impact that she had in the world, but this would make the world a better place for the next generation.”

The Numbers Behind Nashville’s Stellar Season

Nashville SC’s impressive season has been led by Hany Mukhtar (right), Sam Surridge (left), and pushed on by Elias Saad (center) | Chris Carter/MLS/Getty Images

Nashville’s impressive season has come with key contributions from across the entire roster.

In attack, Espinoza is tied for the MLS lead with 11 assists, but has done so in three fewer games than his counterparts, while Mukhtar and Surridge—who each scored against Cincinnati—have a combined 23 goals, forming one of the most potent offensive forces in the league.

Further back on the pitch, the team has seen impressive form from Edvard Tagseth in defensive midfield since his return from injury, starring performances from veteran fullback Andy Nájar and impressive goalkeeping from Brian Schwake.

For Schwake in particular, his form could warrant a call-up to the U.S. men’s national team’s four-match friendly window in September and October, with his league-leading 78% save percentage and 10 clean sheets.

The focus for now, though, remains on club form and maintaining a massive lead atop the table, with next week’s clash against New York City FC offering the potential opportunity to extend the lead to 12 points.