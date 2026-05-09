Netflix to Release Documentary on 2014 World Cup Golden Boot Winner James Rodriguez

When James Rodríguez steps onto the 2026 World Cup pitch with Colombia this summer, he will likely be playing his last games at a tournament that has defined his career. In the lead-up to James’s closing act, Netflix will highlight the story that ignited his stardom.

Scheduled to be released on May 21, “James” becomes the latest sports documentary series to hit the market, diving into the life and soccer journey of the Colombian superstar who broke out at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Directed by Simón Brand, the series features three episodes, including sit-down interviews with James himself and several others who crossed his path, from his 2014 breakout to his journey to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and eventually Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United. He is just the latest soccer legend to be featured in a Netflix documentary, joining Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Neymar, Pelé, and Angel Di Maria, among others.

“In 2014, James Rodríguez took the world by storm—scoring the only goal in World Cup history to win the FIFA Puskás Award and becoming the face of a generation of Colombian football,” Netflix said as it unveiled the series’ trailer. “The rise that followed would take him to Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich—but behind the glory was a story few had ever heard.

“This is the intimate journey of the man behind Colombia’s iconic No. 10—shaped by pressure, sacrifice, triumph, and heartbreak, both on and off the pitch—told in his own voice.”

While he has not won a World Cup or Copa América with Colombia, James’s career has still reached immense heights, as the now 34-year-old boasts UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and La Liga titles, in addition to his 2014 FIFA Puskás Award and 2014 World Cup Golden Boot.

Will James Play a Big Role This Summer?

James Rodríguez played over an hour in both of Colombia’s March friendlies, but has struggled in MLS. | Miguel J. Rodriguez CARRILLO/AFP/Getty Images

James is expected to play a key starting role for Colombia at the 2026 tournament. Still, he will need to step up his form after an underwhelming start to his MLS career, having signed with Minnesota United in February.

Since putting pen to paper with the Loons, James has played just 103 minutes, in four of the club’s first 11 MLS regular-season matches, missing time due to visa issues, injury, pre-scheduled medical appointments and hospitalization for severe dehydration.

While he has yet to score a goal or tally an assist, he has had flickers of positivity when in possession and has assured fans that he will “arrive in good shape” and “excellent form” when it comes time to play for Los Cafeteros at the World Cup.

Whether or not he returns to Minnesota after the tournament remains the big question. His current contract only runs through June 30, with a club option to extend through the end of the 2026 MLS season, a trigger that may not be attractive to the Loons given James’s minimal impact thus far.

Colombia opens the tournament on June 17 against Uzbekistan in Mexico City, then faces DR Congo in Monterrey on June 23. It closes out Group K action against a ballyhooed Portugal side on June 27 in Miami.

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