Netherlands 2026 World Cup Preview: Oranje Look to Rekindle Former Glories

The Netherlands has been the bridesmaid at multiple World Cups, but never the bride. This summer’s tournament provides the opportunity to make history.

The Oranje have never won the biggest event on the international soccer calendar despite boasting numerous famous stars—even the likes of Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Dennis Bergkamp came up short. No such attacking icons grace Ronald Koeman’s squad for this North American adventure, but the roster remains stacked with quality.

The usual significant pressure rests on Dutch shoulders ahead of a group stage opener with Japan, with their title-winning credentials tested from the outset.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 6W–0L-2D

: 6W–0L-2D Goals for / against : 27 / 4

: 27 / 4 Top scorer : Memphis Depay (8)

: Memphis Depay (8) Assist leaders: Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo (4)

The Dutch—runner-up in 2010, third at the 2014 edition but absent from Russia in 2018 after failing to qualify—were pushed hard by Poland during the qualification campaign, but an unbeaten run that included six wins secured their ticket to the tournament.

Thrashings of Finland, Lithuania and Malta boosted the Netherlands’ goal difference, and it was back-to-back stalemates with Poland, which eventually came up short in the playoffs, that guaranteed automatic progression.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Netherlands vs. Japan Sunday, June 14 AT&T Stadium Netherlands vs. Sweden Saturday, June 20 NRG Stadium Tunisia vs. Netherlands Thursday, June 25 Arrowhead Stadium

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman takes charge of his first World Cup despite being Netherlands manager for nearly seven years. | ANP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : First World Cup as a manager

: First World Cup as a manager Time in charge of the team : Since 2023 (also between 2018–2020)

: Since 2023 (also between 2018–2020) Manager meter: Tough-talking disciplinarian

Ronald Koeman’s legacy as a player ensures his position as a respected Dutch icon, yet there are question marks over his capacity to guide the Oranje to a maiden title. Across two separate stints, the former Barcelona manager has been at the helm for nearly seven years, but this will be his first World Cup in charge.

Failure to impress will intensify the scrutiny.

How Netherlands Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style : Hybrid

: Hybrid Key strengths : Masterful midfield, dynamic center backs

: Masterful midfield, dynamic center backs Key weaknesses: Center forward depth, inconsistent wide men

Total Football remains in the Dutch DNA so Koeman expects aesthetically-pleasing attacking sequences from his side. It will also aim to dominate possession against inferior opposition and take a more direct approach versus stronger outfits.

Defensively resolute and stacked with silky midfield operators—Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders to name just three—there’s plenty to like about this iteration of the Netherlands. But there’s no denying its forward line underwhelms, and any potential weakness has been exacerbated by Xavi Simons’s absence from the tournament due to a ruptured ACL.

Ones to Watch

Experience and youth offers a different dynamic. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images, Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

X-Factor: Eight qualifying goals from the headband-wearing Memphis Depay pushed him out in front as his national team’s all-time leading scorer. Now 32, the Corinthians forward has been less prolific at club level in recent years but continues to pack a punch wearing orange.

Breakout Star: Just a bench player at Euro 2024, this will be Micky van de Ven’s first international tournament as a starter. Look out for his trademark marauding runs from defense to attack as he leaves opposition players in his wake, and don’t be surprised if he leaves the tournament as the fastest player on the speed clock.

What Netherlands Will Be Wearing

The Netherlands’ jerseys are always popular with fans. | Nike

The Netherlands’s vibrant orange has been donned by generations of superstars, and this year’s jersey is no different with minimalistic black accents.

Orange dominates the away number, too, standing proud on a white base. A horizontal chevron stripe across the chest acts as the backdrop for a central KNVB crest, the famous Dutch lion jumping out at opponents.

Netherlands’ Predicted Starting XI

The Netherlands boast immense talent in the engine room. | FootballUser

Koeman boasts a deep roster brimming with talent, notably in midfield and defense. Veteran captain Virgil van Dijk continues to lead by example in the heart of the backline with the versatile Jurriën Timber among those capable of partnering the Liverpool giant. Nathan Aké, Jan Paul van Hecke and Van de Ven are other candidates, although the latter could start at left back to offer solidity when Denzel Dumfries flies up the right wing.

Gravenberch and De Jong form an elite partnership at the base of midfield, with Reijnders then offered the freedom to take up advanced positions. But there are question marks over depth in the forward department. Simons is out injured and Cody Gakpo has endured a difficult campaign for Liverpool, and there’s not much behind the duo in terms of depth. Depay is the only real standout No. 9 option.

Bart Verbruggen will line up in net as he continues to progress with Brighton & Hove Albion, although he’s still arguably behind in quality compared to the goalkeepers of the tournament favorites.

Current Form

The Netherlands kicked off the calendar year with a hard-fought 2–1 victory against a weakened Norway, which was without Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. A more experimental lineup stuttered to a 1–1 draw against Ecuador, not helped by a 12th-minute red card shown to Dumfries.

Those showing have done little to boost confidence, and Dutch fans will be expecting more from Koeman’s men as the tournament gets closer.

What We Can Expect From Netherlands Fans

A passionate Oranje fan base awaits. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

An orange tsunami of passion and enthusiasm will descend upon North America this summer. An arduous and expensive journey won’t prevent expectant Dutch supporters from making their presence felt at this summer’s festival of soccer, eager to spur their team on to its first ever world crown.

As zealous as the Oranje’s backers are, their reputation as difficult to please precedes them. Former representatives of the national team are quick to sharpen the knife when things go awry and such ruthless pessimism can filter through to the fan base.

Keep an eye out for Dutch supporters dressed as orange lions, a regular sight at major tournaments.

National Expectations

A talented roster of players is unlikely to deliver a much-craved first World Cup to this soccer powerhouse. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After reaching the semifinals of Euro 2024, few would be surprised to see another surge to the latter stages of the tournament in North America. However, competition is even fiercer this time around, and there is an acceptance in the Netherlands that the current crop of Dutch players still lag behind some of the world’s most devastating rosters—think France, Spain and Argentina.

With lower expectations could come surprise success, though. It’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility that the Oranje could go all the way this summer, even with the divisive Koeman leading the charge from the touchline.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Unpredictable

: Unpredictable Who the Netherlands Doesn't Want to Face : Germany

: Germany One Stat That Defines the Netherlands : The Netherlands has three times finished runner-up at past World Cups

: The Netherlands has three times finished runner-up at past World Cups If Things Go Wrong : Koeman will get the blame

: Koeman will get the blame What Will Everyone Say If the Netherlands Goes Out Early? The agonizing wait continues

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