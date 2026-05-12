New Ibrahima Konate Revelation Doesn’t Change Liverpool Transfer Priority

Liverpool still face the real possibility of losing starting center back Ibrahima Konaté as a free agent when his contract expires next month, after a fresh update revealed a concerning picture.

Konaté has just seven weeks left on the contract he signed upon joining the club from RB Leipzig in 2021, and no agreement over a new deal is yet in place. The saga has lurched back and forth in recent months, with the Frenchman at times looking close to an exit and at others close to staying.

When Konaté has spoken publicly, he has hinted at extending his time as a Liverpool player. Back in November, he predicted things would be resolved “very soon,” while last month he declared a new contract was “close” to being agreed and that there is a “big chance” he stays.

Fast forward another month, there has been no agreement and the latest reporting from The Athletic’s David Ornstein suggests it is now increasingly unlikely.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein described the situation as “still at a stalemate.” With time running out, he added, “It’s not looking particularly positive.”

As of yet, however, talks don’t appear to have been called off, with both player and club still prepared to reach an agreement if possible. “Until either side walks away there is still hope that they could reach a positive conclusion for him to stay at Anfield.”

Center Back Recruitment Always a Summer Priority

Virgil van Dijk is on a downward slope. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The Reds could feasibly enter the summer with Virgil van Dijk, about to turn 35 and going into the last year of his contract, Giovanni Leoni, 19 and coming back from an ACL injury, and Joe Gomez as the only center backs in the first-team squad.

But Konaté’s potential departure only increases a need for center backs that was already there.

Liverpool arguably need a Mohamed Salah replacement less than they do center-back depth. Salah’s departure could even be the key that unlocks Florian Wirtz, who has struggled in the Egyptian’s long shadow throughout his debut season at Anfield.

Solely replacing Konaté would not be enough, with two or even three center backs ideally recruited overall. One ought to be considered Van Dijk’s long-term successor, although finding someone who can immediately step into Konaté’s shoes as a readymade starter is suddenly most important.

It is a little reminiscent of the summer of 2023, when the Reds found gaping holes in the center of the pitch and essentially bought an entire new midfield in a single transfer window.

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