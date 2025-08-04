Report: Newcastle Battle Liverpool for Another Target in Ongoing Transfer Feud
Newcastle United are reportedly once again interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, who remains one of Liverpool’s targets as well.
The summer transfer window has not been kind to Newcastle. The Magpies missed out on Hugo Ekitiké, James Trafford and Giorgio Scalvini, and risk losing their star striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool.
With a return to Champions League football on the horizon, Eddie Howe needs to find alternative options to bolster his squad this summer, prompting the club to revitalize their pursuit of Guéhi.
Newcastle are looking to snag the England international for £40 million ($53.1 million), according to The Times. Crystal Palace, though, have reportedly set a £50 million ($66.4 million) asking price for Guéhi.
The same outlet claims that Newcastle are hopeful Crystal Palace will lower their demands if the Magpies wait to make their move until late in the transfer window.
Howe’s side previously tried to secure Guéhi’s signature last summer, but saw three bids for the centre back rejected by the Eagles. One year later, Newcastle are preparing to negotiate for the 25-year-old again, but now, they have the added competition of Liverpool.
In the aftermath of Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen, the Reds are in need of an additional centre back. Liverpool are wary, though, of paying “such a high fee” for Guéhi, whose contract expires at the end of the 2025–26 season.
Still, the interest in Guéhi from Liverpool potentially sets Newcastle up for another battle with the Arne Slot’s side. Ekitiké snubbed the Magpies for the reigning English champions, and Isak is keen on a move to Merseyside as well.
Liverpool submitted a formal bid of £110 million ($146.3 million) for Isak that Newcastle rejected despite the Swede’s widely reported desire to leave. With Isak’s ongoing transfer saga far from over, the Magpies will likely have more dealings with the Reds in the coming weeks, especially if the two clubs indeed pursue Guéhi.
The Englishman joined Crystal Palace in July 2021 and has gone on to make 155 appearances for the Eagles. Guéhi played a pivotal role in the club’s recent FA Cup triumph against Manchester City, helping Crystal Palace win their first-ever major trophy.