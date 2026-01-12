Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: Magpies Mitigate Defensive Injuries
Carabao Cup holders Newcastle United still have a shot of retaining their crown, but Eddie Howe knows that victory is paramount on Tuesday to maximise their chances of reaching the competition’s showpiece event for the third time since 2023.
Their 2–1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley last March was a seismic result for a club that had gone 70 years without a major domestic trophy.
Repeating that success in 2025–26 wasn’t to be expected, with no team going back-to-back in the Carabao Cup since Manchester City’s reign of dominance over the competition came to an end in 2021. The Cityzens are Newcastle’s semi-final opponents, and their wretched record at the Etihad has thrust greater onus on Tuesday’s first leg.
Howe has a range of injuries in defence to mitigate for the visit of a rampant attack, but the Newcastle boss tends to get the best out of his players on the big occasion under the lights.
Here’s how the Magpies could line up for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3)
GK: Aaron Ramsdale—Nick Pope has reclaimed his Premier League starting berth in recent weeks, but Ramsdale has started throughout Newcastle’s Carabao Cup journey so far and was between the posts for Saturday’s chaotic cup tie.
RB: Kieran Trippier—Tino Livramento’s hamstring issue should see the experienced full back keep his place. Trippier will likely see plenty of one-on-one dynamo Jérémy Doku.
CB: Malick Thiaw—Thiaw is in a bit of a funk after enjoying an excellent start to his Newcastle career, but injuries mean he’ll start against the Cityzens.
CB: Sven Botman—Botman has had an injury-riddled career on Tyneside, but he was once regarded as a critical figure to Howe’s Magpies. Fortunately for Tuesday’s hosts, the Dutchman is fit and set to partner Thiaw.
LB: Lewis Hall—Hall has shone since recovering from his injury setback, and he’ll be back in the team on Tuesday after appearing off the bench against Bournemouth.
CM: Bruno Guimarães—The Newcastle skipper so often stands up on the big occasion, and Newcastle require a captain’s performance from Guimarães, a Pep Guardiola favourite, here.
CM: Sandro Tonali—The dogged Italian may have played 120 minutes on Saturday, but Howe will likely challenge Tonali to keep his place for Man City’s visit.
CM: Joelinton—Joelinton was one of several Newcastle players who were forced into lengthy cameos at the weekend, but the Brazilian is typically the Magpies’ tone-setter without the ball against superior opposition and will be called upon here.
RW: Anthony Gordon—There should be a change of personnel within Newcastle’s frontline, with Howe potentially using Gordon down the right flank.
ST: Nick Woltemade—Woltemade was used as a No. 10 against Bournemouth, working off the shoulder of Yoane Wissa. We should see the German return to a centre-forward position against City’s depleted defence.
LW: Harvey Barnes—Barnes was Newcastle’s hero in their 2–1 win over the Cityzens in November, and he’s produced late on for Howe’s side in recent triumphs.