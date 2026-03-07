Newcastle vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Newcastle United face off against Manchester City for the fifth time this season when the sides lock horns in Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round clash.

Three of this term’s four previous meetings have come since the turn of the calendar year, Man City victorious in both legs of the Carabao Cup semifinal and during the recent Premier League meeting at the Etihad Stadium. However, it was Newcastle who triumphed on the first battle of the campaign at St James’ Park back in November.

The Magpies have just defeated Manchester opponents on home soil, William Osula’s stunning solo goal securing a famous 10-man victory over Manchester United on Wednesday night. The win was a much-needed triumph after the defeat at home to Everton last weekend.

City were unable to celebrate the loss of their local rivals having themselves slipped up at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. Pep Guardiola’s men twice surrendered leads in a 2–2 draw that leaves them seven points behind league leaders Arsenal and seeking a response on Tyneside this weekend.

Newcastle vs. Man City Score Prediction

Newcastle to Stun Last Season’s FA Cup Runners-Up

Another frustrating night for Man City? | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

City will head into the weekend’s fifth round clash as favorites, especially given their recent record against Newcastle, but the vulnerabilities of Guardiola’s side were once again exposed by Forest midweek. This is no longer a team that can be relied upon to topple all in its path.

Newcastle pushed City incredibly hard in last month’s 2–1 defeat at the Etihad and have regularly proven a thorn in the side of the traditional ‘Big Six.’ The Magpies are renowned for raising their level to meet their opposition.

While Saturday’s matchup really could go either way, the vociferous St James’ Park crowd might give Newcastle the edge against a City side with one eye on a trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

St James’ Park advantage : Newcastle are always tricky customers, especially on their own patch. The Tynesiders have won two of their last five meetings with City at St James’ Park and Eddie Howe’s side will embrace the passion of the deafening home support on Saturday night under the floodlights.

: Newcastle are always tricky customers, especially on their own patch. The Tynesiders have won two of their last five meetings with City at St James’ Park and Eddie Howe’s side will embrace the passion of the deafening home support on Saturday night under the floodlights. Man City rotation : While both clubs have mammoth European clashes with Spanish giants next week, City appear more likely to rotate given they’re also fighting for the Premier League title. Newcastle are desperate to add to last season’s Carabao Cup triumph and are likely to go strong for the FA Cup tie.

: While both clubs have mammoth European clashes with Spanish giants next week, City appear more likely to rotate given they’re also fighting for the Premier League title. Newcastle are desperate to add to last season’s Carabao Cup triumph and are likely to go strong for the FA Cup tie. Confidence boost: Any doubts about the player’s backing of Howe despite increased pressure this season were dashed midweek. Despite going down to 10 men in first-half stoppage time, they rallied to stay in the game and then provide the killer blow on the counter attack in the dying embers. Their confidence will be sky high after conquering Man Utd.

Prediction: Newcastle 2–1 Man City

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Howe could call on some new names after victory over Man Utd. | FotMob

Newcastle’s squad is currently being stretched by injuries and suspensions, but Howe will have Nick Woltemade back in some capacity against City. The versatile German has returned from illness having missed the midweek win.

Tino Livramento is edging closer to his return but won’t feature against City, while Howe has confirmed that Lewis Miley will be unavailable for at least the next couple of games.

Jacob Ramsey is suspended after his red card against United, which carries over into the FA Cup, and he joins Bruno Guimarães, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schär on the absentee list.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tripper, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes.

Guardiola will make alterations from midweek. | FotMob

Nico O’Reilly was one of few to miss out on the clash with Forest but Guardiola has hinted at his possible return against Newcastle—whom he scored twice against in the most recent Premier League meeting.

Haaland returned against the Tricky Trees after an injury issue but is expected to be rested on Tyneside, with Omar Marmoush likely to fill his shoes.

Max Alleyne remains a doubt after picking up a knock in the last round against Salford City, while Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol are certain to miss out with long-term issues.

Fringe players should earn opportunities after Guardiola insisted he must use the full breadth of his squad during the congested March schedule.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3): Trafford; Khusanov, Stones, Aké, Aït-Nouri; Silva, González, Reijnders; Semenyo, Marmoush, Doku.

What Time Does Newcastle vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Newcastle, England

: Newcastle, England Stadium : St James’ Park

: St James’ Park Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Sam Barrott

: Sam Barrott VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States fuboTV, ESPN Select, ESPN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus, Sportsnet 360 Mexico Max Mexico

