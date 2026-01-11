Neymar Names Surprise Player As Best Midfielder in the World
Neymar snubbed the likes of Pedri and Vitinha to hail Real Madrid star Arda Güler as the “best midfielder in the world.”
Güler got off to a brilliant start in 2025–26 under the new leadership of Xabi Alonso. After struggling for consistent minutes in his first two seasons at the Bernabéu, the 20-year-old suddenly found himself a permanent place in Los Blancos’ XI.
A sizzling chemistry with Kylian Mbappé earned Güler assist after assist, and the Türkiye international even got himself on the scoresheet on three occasions. By the end of November, the midfielder had nine goal contributions to his name, earning recognition throughout Spain and now from a Barcelona icon.
“Arda Güler is an amazing player,” Neymar told Turkish women’s soccer player Aycan Yanaç. “He has quality. I think he is the best midfielder in the world.”
The high praise from the Brazilian could be a major morale boost for Güler, who saw his fantastic start to the season marred by the return of Jude Bellingham. The England international resumed his role as Real Madrid’s No. 10, ultimately pushing Güler to the bench in the club’s biggest matches.
Neymar Pushing for 2026 World Cup Spot With Brazil
Unlike Güler, who is a shoo-in to start for Türkiye at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar’s place at next summer’s tournament remains uncertain. The Brazilian icon underwent arthroscopic knee surgery just three days before Christmas, his sixth injury in the last two years alone.
Neymar’s trips in and out of the infirmary put his World Cup hopes in jeopardy now that Carlo Ancelotti is in charge of the Seleção. The former Real Madrid boss has yet to call up the 33-year-old since his appointment in May, and repeatedly made it clear Neymar must prove he can stay healthy if he wants a spot in his squad.
The Santos star is seemingly determined to meet the challenge and cap off his legendary international career in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Neymar returned to his club’s training ground on Thursday and was in good spirits as he began his recovery.
Barring any setbacks, Neymar is expected to return in time for the start of the 2026 Brazilian Serie A season at the end of January.