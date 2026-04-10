Nico Schlotterbeck’s New Contract Has ‘Special’ Real Madrid Exit Clause

Real Madrid transfer target Nico Schlotterbeck has signed a contract extension at Borussia Dortmund. However, a special exit clause means he could yet move this summer.

The 26-year-old had long been earmarked as future Madrid material, with his situation of particular interest due to his contractual status.

Before renewing, the Germany international had just over a year to run on his deal and could’ve freely discussed terms with foreign suitors as soon as next January.

As well as being a highly talented center back, Schlotterbeck fit the mold for Madrid’s transfer strategy of targeting players without paying a club-to-club transfer fee—as they have done in recent years in the signings of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger and more.

Schlotterbeck’s New Deal Contains Madrid Get-Out Option

Nico Schlotterbeck extends his contract! 💪



BVB have reached an agreement with Nico Schlotterbeck on a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2031. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/TADMIi2oUY — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 10, 2026

However, the option of landing Schlotterbeck on a free is now out of the picture, with the former Freiburg star putting pen to paper on a new deal at Dortmund until 2031.

As part of the club’s official announcement on Friday, Schlotterbeck said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have extended my contract with BVB. I deliberately took my time with the decision because it’s an important one for me. We had good discussions throughout, but it wasn’t a process that was completed in just a week or two.

“The club officials presented me with a good plan, and I know what I have at this club. My goal is to win titles together with Borussia Dortmund.”

The renewal may complicate Madrid’s transfer plans, but it does not rule out a summer move for Schlotterbeck entirely.

According to Kicker, the new deal—which includes a substantial pay rise for the defender—also has a release clause for a select group of clubs. Though Madrid are not named explicitly in the report, it is highly likely they are among those included.

The clause, intended for the player to maintain control of his career path, is reported to be set at between $58 and $70 million (€50 and €60 million)—a figure not overly off-putting for a defender of Schlotterbeck’s calibre.

Konaté Blow for Real Madrid

Ibrahima Konaté was seen as an option for Real Madrid. | James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images

Elsewhere, another defender high on the list of names linked with Real Madrid is also closing in on an extension.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is close to agreeing a new deal at Anfield.

The France international had been in talks with Madrid previously—though those are said to have fizzled out in November—but is now “advancing” in negotiations with Liverpool. Without a new contract, he would become a free agent this summer.

Regardless of Konaté and Schlotterbeck’s situations, Madrid are likely to enter the market for a new center back this summer.

Rüdiger and Éder Militão’s fitness issues continue to require careful management, while Dean Huijsen has impressed but remains young. David Alaba’s contract will expire this summer, and out-of-favor Raúl Asencio could well be deemed surplus to requirement.

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