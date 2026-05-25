The Numbers Behind Pep Guardiola’s Historic Man City Reign

Pep Guardiola has brought down the curtain on 10 years at Manchester City as the 2025–26 Premier League season drew to a close.

The Spaniard was unable to finish with a seventh and final Premier League title, giving up the race to Arsenal a few days before the last match was due to be played. Still, a Carabao Cup and FA Cup double this season still made it 17 major trophies in Manchester—20 overall.

Guardiola took charge of 593 matches as Manchester City manager and won 423—it’s a 71% win rate. He drew 77 and lost 93, the very last of which was Sunday’s home defeat to Aston Villa.

A decade earlier, it all started for Pep with a 2–1 win against Sunderland on Aug. 8, 2016. Sergio Agüero scored the first goal of his reign after just four minutes, but it took a Paddy McNair own goal only three minutes before the end to seal the maiden victory.

Guardiola’s 593rd and last match actually broke a club record that had stood for more than 60 years, eclipsing the 592 games as City manager led by Les McDowall from 1950–1963.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City Record by Competition

Competition Played Wins % Premier League 380 269 71% Champions League* 107 66 62% FA Cup 54 46 85% Carabao/EFL Cup 39 33 85% UEFA Super Cup 1 1 100% Club World Cup 6 5 83% Community Shield 6 3 50% Total 593 423 71%

*Includes qualifying

Man City Premier League Points Under Pep Guardiola

Guardiola won the Premier League more often than not. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

After a fairly unremarkable start in the Premier League—third in 2016–17—Guardiola soon had City making English soccer history. The following season, his team won 32 of 38 matches and became the first and only side to reach the 100-point milestone in a single campaign.

City then won the same number of matches (32) in 2018–19, although a different breakdown of draws and losses saw the team fall two points short of another century.

Guardiola’s last two seasons were actually his worst in terms of Premier League points.

Season Points Position 2016–17 78 3rd 2017–18 100 1st 2018–19 98 1st 2019–20 81 2nd 2020–21 86 1st 2021–22 93 1st 2022–23 89 1st 2023–24 91 1st 2024–25 71 3rd 2025–26 77 2nd

Man City Goals Scored Under Pep Guardiola

Guardiola’s City scored 1,462 goals in total, bookended by Agüero and Antoine Semenyo. They conceded 557, with Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe the first opposition player to find the net and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins the last.

Although Agüero became City’s all-time top scorer during Guardiola’s reign—surpassing Eric Brook’s 77-year-old record in 2017 and substantially bettering it to 260, Erling Haaland is the player who has scored more than any other under the manager’s guidance: 162 in four seasons.

Man City Trophies Under Pep Guardiola

Just the one Champions League triumph. | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

In 136 years of history as a soccer institution prior to Guardiola’s arrival, Manchester City had enjoyed isolated golden periods—1930s, 1960s—yet were not a traditional powerhouse of English soccer scene. That had obviously already started to change following the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, and then Guardiola supercharged things from 2016 onwards.

Four league titles spread between 1936–37 and 2013–14, grew by six in a decade. City had won the FA Cup five times prior to 2016, including Roberto Mancini’s 2010–11 effort that broke a 35-year trophy drought, with Guardiola winning three of his own. In the Carabao Cup, the Spaniard more than doubled the club’s historic tally, with five on top of the existing four.

City had won a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup way back in 1969–70, but European Cup success was unprecedented until Guardiola delivered a maiden Champions League in 2022–23. That he only managed continental glory once in 10 years is perhaps the main disappointment of his reign.

Ultimately, however, Guardiola won 20 trophies in 10 years, compared to 18 in the entire rest of Manchester City’s history.

Competition Guardiola Wins Before vs. Pep Premier League 6 (2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24) 4* vs. 6 Champions League 1 (2022–23) 0 vs. 1 FA Cup 3 (2018–19, 2022–23, 2025–26) 5 vs. 3 Carabao/EFL Cup 5 (2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2025–26) 4 vs. 5 UEFA Super Cup 1 (2023) 0 vs. 1 FIFA Club World Cup 1 (2023) 0 vs. 1 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup N/A 1 vs. 0 Community Shield 3 (2018, 2019, 2024) 4 vs. 3 Total 20 18 vs. 20

*Includes pre-Premier League era

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