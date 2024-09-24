Olivier Giroud is 'Not Surprised' by Christian Pulisic's Success at AC Milan
Christian Pulisic's impressive performances for AC Milan caught the attention of France's all-time leading goalscorer, Olivier Giroud.
Since Pulisic left Chelsea and joined AC Milan, the USMNT captain has elevated his game. In his first season with the Serie A club, the 25-year-old finished with 15 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. He also was a finalist for the Serie A Midfielder of the Season award.
Pulisic kicked off Milan's 2024–25 campaign right where he left off. While most of Paulo Fonseca's squad struggled to get going, the winger recorded three goals and two assists in five Serie A matches. Plus, he scored Milan's only goal in its opening Champions league fixture against Liverpool.
As Pulisic's stock continues to rise, more and more people across the globe are taking interest in the American's game, including his former Chelsea and Milan teammate, Giroud.
"[At Milan], Pulisic has more trust in his game, more confidence," Giroud said speaking with CBS Sports. "He plays with maybe more freedom and he's playing every single game. He's a very important player for Milan."
"He's settling really well now at Milan. He loves the club and the city. I think he can [have] a great season this year," the 37-year-old continued. "He deserves to win a trophy with this massive club. I'm not surprised that he's doing well because last year, he really had a good season."
Giroud went on to reveal he congratulated Pulisic over the weekend after the American scored the opening goal against Inter Milan.
Pulisic returns to international duty on Oct. 12 when the Stars and Stripes take on Panama in an international friendly. The match marks Mauricio Pochettino's first fixture as the new U.S. men's national team head coach.
Pulisic previously spoke about his excitement for the "mentality change" the former Tottenham manager will bring to the USMNT. The captain hopes to help Pochettino build a winning culture ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.