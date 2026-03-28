Orlando City Star Praises New Teammate and Blockbuster Trade Antoine Griezmann

Orlando City, who sit 13th in MLS’s Eastern Conference with just a single win on the season, could not be more excited for the hot arrival of generational talent, signing Atlético Madrid star and 2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann on Tuesday.

Even the Lions’ current stars are expressing their excitement, despite having to share the limelight once the French striker’s contract commences this summer.

“I am really happy,” Orlando City Designated Player Marco Pašalić told reporters on Friday after helping Croatia to a 2–1 win over Colombia. “It’s going to be a nice experience [playing with Griezmann]. I mean, I played with the greatest Croatian and European player, Luka Modrić, so it’s going to be a nice period of my career to play with Griezmann, and I want to enjoy this.”

The 25-year-old Pašalić, who is currently vying for a spot on the Croatian roster at the World Cup this summer, provided an assist in the win. The winger will likely operate next to Griezmann as the duo seek to revitalize Orlando City’s offense. The Lions’ scored just five goals in the first five matches ... and conceded 17.

What Does Griezmann’s Signing Mean for Orlando City’s Current Star Players?

Marco Pašalić is one of three Designated Players for Orlando City. | Mark Thorstenson - Orlando City/MLS via Getty Images

Griezmann, 35, signed a contract through the 2027–2028 season—during which he will be 37 years old—with an option for 2028–29.

He was announced as Orlando City’s newest Designated Player, meaning his “total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge,” according to MLS. For Griezmann, that means his compensation will exceed a budget charge of $401,562.50, given he is joining the club in the secondary transfer window.

Each MLS club is allotted a maximum of three Designated Player spots on its roster, and the Lions already hold three, including Pašalić, who was acquired in Feb. 2025 and is contracted through 2027. The other two Designated Players are Argentine star midfielder Martín Ojeda, who signed a contract extension in January through the 2028–29 season, and Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda, who was acquired in January and is on contract through the 2028–29 season.

One of the Lions’ three Designated Players will, thus, have his salary “bought down” using Targeted Allocation Money. He could also be traded or loaned out to make room for Griezmann. According to MLS, the Lions’ player losing the DP designation will be Braian Ojeda; however, it is unclear what exactly the club plans to do with the midfielder.

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