Antoine Griezmann Reveals the Two Soccer Legends Who Inspired His MLS Move

It took a while, but it finally happened. Atlético Madrid star and 2018 World Cup winnerAntoine Griezmann penned a deal on Tuesday to join MLS side Orlando City in July, becoming the Lions’ newest Designated Player, contracted through the 2027–28 season.

The 35-year-old Frenchman—who will see out the remainder of Atléti’s season, his 17th in La Liga—could don purple and gold in the U.S.’s top flight as soon as July 22, when Orlando City travel to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Griezmann has remained consistent in his desire to end his career in MLS for years, claiming intentions to make the move since 2018.

In 2020, Griezmann stated he would join the U.S.’s top flight following the 2022 World Cup: “I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.”

A year later, Griezmann said 2024 would be the optimal year to leave La Liga, where he has spent his entire career across stints with Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Atlético.

“My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024, and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States,” Griezmann said in a 2021 interview with French newspaper Le Figaro. “I love that country, that culture, the NBA and have a desire to discover it more.”

There are two MLS legends responsible for Griezmann’s continued resolve over the past seven years: Carlos Vela and David Beckham.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela Piqued Griezmann’s MLS Interest

Vela and Griezmann played three seasons together at Real Sociedad, between 2011 and 2014. | ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images

Griezmann began regularly watching MLS matches in 2018 when former Real Sociedad teammate Vela joined then-expansion LAFC.

The Frenchmen even teased an MLS reunion with the Mexican attacker that August. “Carlos ... wait for me there in Los Angeles, in MLS,” he said in a Univision television interview. “I’ll be there soon.”

Vela—LAFC’s first signee—proceeded to dominate MLS, and soon cemented his legacy as a club legend. In 2019, he broke the MLS record for single-season goals with 34—a record that still stands today. He also had a record-breaking 49 goal contributions, earning MLS MVP in just his second league campaign.

Carlos Vela (middle) led LAFC to their maiden MLS Cup title in 2022. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Vela led the Black & Gold to the 2019 Supporters’ Shield and captained the squad that won the 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double. Vela retired in 2025, but not before adding another piece of hardware to the collection: the 2024 US Open Cup.

The LAFC legend is now part-owner, after serving as the club’s first ever ambassador since retirement.

“It’s kind of what I want to do myself,” Griezmann told MLS on Tuesday. “He was very important for the league, for his team. He won everything, and he’s someone who I admired a lot playing in Los Angeles. And I want to reach his level as closely as possible—everything he gave, what he won with his club, and on a personal level.”

Inter Miami’s David Beckham Fulfilled Life-Long Idolization

David Beckham co-owns Inter Miami. | Blake Dahlin/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The timeline of Griezmann’s initial interest in MLS also aligns with his longtime idol, Beckham, unveiling Inter Miami. The English soccer legend announced his club’s name and crest in Sept. 2018, with the squad first taking the field in 2020.

“If [David Beckham] wants me in his club, then I’ll go,” Griezmann told L’Equipe just days after the unveiling. “I want to finish my career in the US. I don’t know yet if it’s going to be in Miami or LA. They are two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the United States.”

Although Griezmann is ending up about 200 miles north of the club Beckham co-owns, his idolization of the soccer legend hasn’t ceased.

“He’s my childhood hero, and he’s why I wear the No. 7,” the Frenchman told MLS on Tuesday about Beckham, who wore No. 7 for Manchester United.

Beckham wore No. 7 for Man Utd. | Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Image

Griezmann will continue to sport No. 7 with Orlando, an ode to Beckham, as he chases the same level of success the Englishman found while playing in the U.S.’s top flight.

Beckham, who actually donned No. 23 for the duration of his tenure with LA Galaxy (2007–2012), was a two-time MLS Cup winner in 2011 and 2012. He also led the Galaxy to two Supporters’ Shields in 2010 and 2011.

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