Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit Predicted Lineups: NWSL Championship Final
On Saturday, November 23, the top two teams from the NWSL regular season will battle it out for the Championship title. Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will face off at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
Orlando topped the 2024 standings and won the Shield before beating the Chicago Red Stars and the Kansas City Current in the opening rounds of the playoffs.
Washington finished four points behind Orlando as the regular season runner-up and defeated Bay FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC in the playoffs. Both of the Spirit's playoff matches went to extra-time, with the Gotham semifinal eventually settled via a shootout.
Pride head coach Seb Hines has no new availability concerns in his squad. Long-term absentees Luana, Megan Montefusco, Simone Charley, Grace Chanda, and Rafaelle will continue on the sidelines.
More recent injuries to key players have caused Jonatan Giraldez's Spirit side some selection problems. Joint-top scorer Ouley Sarr is in doubt for the final with a back issue. 2024 Rookie and Midfielder of the Year Croix Bethune is still recovering from a meniscus tear. Andi Sullivan tore her ACL six weeks ago in the last match between these two sides.
Here's how the two NWSL Championship Finalists could look on Saturday:
Orlando Pride Predicted Lineup (4-4-2)
GK: Anna Moorehouse—Named to the 2nd Best XI of the year, Moorehouse hasn't missed a game for the Pride and led the league in clean sheets.
RB: Cori Dyke—The rookie out of Penn State has locked in her spot as a defensive full-back. Calm beyond her years.
CB: Kylie Strom—One of the veterans on the team, Strom had an assist in the semifinal. Having been with the Pride since 2021, this Championship Final will mean a lot.
CB: Emily Sams—Named as the NWSL's Defender of the Year this week, the second-year pro has become a staple of U.S. women's national team squad in her breakout season.
LB: Kerry Abello—The left-back has shared minutes with Carson Pickett this year but has been locked in as a starter since the playoffs started. She was also named to the NWSL's 2nd Best XI this week.
LM: Ally Watt—Another player who has played some of her best soccer in the playoffs. Despite just nine starts in 26 regular season matches, she started both the quarterfinal and semifinal.
CM: Angelina—The Brazilian creator played one of her best matches for Orlando in the semifinal win over KC. She led the team in tackles (three), interceptions (six), and progressive passes (six).
CM: Haley McCutcheon—After going 18 months without scoring, McCutcheon has scored in two consecutive playoff games. Known for her ability to break up play, she's become a late-run attacking threat.
RM: Adriana—The Brazilian winger had a quiet outing in the semifinals, with the fewest touches (17) of any player in the starting XI. Should still keep her place.
FW: Barbra Banda—Arguably the best player in the league since the playoffs started. Banda had a goal and assist in the semifinal showcasing her varied talents.
FW: Marta—This year, the 38-year-old has produced her greatest NWSL season and goal yet. She will now be eager to lead from the front and to lift a first NWSL Championship to cap it all off.
Washington Spirit Predicted Lineup (4-1-4-1)
GK: Aubrey Kingsbury—Hasn't missed a minute this season. The club captain came up huge with three penalty saves in the semifinal.
LB: Gabby Carle—The Canadian dropped the bench in favor of Paige Metayer coming in as the full-back for the semifinal. Should regain her place for the final.
CB: Esme Morgan—The Englishwoman is an important passer in the Spirit backline, and has become a starter over the past few weeks ahead of Annaïg Butel.
CB: Tara McKeown—Cooly converted her penalty in the semifinal shootout, McKeown is a consistent part of Washington's spin.
RB: Casey Krueger—Named to the NWSL Best XI for the season, Krueger has been nearly impossible to beat one-on-one. Her crunching, well-timed tackles are unmatched.
CDM: Hal Hershfelt—Scored the vital equalizer in second-half stoppage time to force extra-time. Hershfelt led the Spirit in pass accuracy (84%). Also named to the 2nd Best XI.
LM: Trinity Rodman—Two consecutive extra-time matches where Rodman went 120 minutes will keep some wondering whether she's 100% for the final. The MVP candidate has withdrawn from the USWNT squad to face England and the Netherlands.
CM: Leicy Santos—A thigh injury limited her minutes in October, but looks to be back to full fitness. Started the semifinal, and should start again as the central creative maestro.
CM: Heather Stainbrook—Another rookie who has been thrust into the lineup as injuries took their toll on the Spirit. Will be expected to block Orlando passing lanes and catch late runners.
RM: Rosemounde Kouassi—After serving her suspension, Kouassi returned to the starting lineup for the semifinal and was a bright spark dribbling on the wing to generate shots. Will keep her place.
CF: Ashley Hatch—A mature presence leading the line. Hatch also cooly tucked away her penalty kick in the shootout. A guaranteed starter.