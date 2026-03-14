Why Pedro Neto Is Not Playing for Chelsea vs. Newcastle

Pedro Neto has epitomized Chelsea’s season-long disciplinary issues during recent outings.

Justifiable criticism has been aimed at Chelsea after nine red cards across all competitions this term—seven of which have come in the Premier League—and neither Enzo Maresca nor successor Liam Rosenior have been able to remedy a growing issue.

Neto was the latest to be shown red for Chelsea after two bookable offenses were punished during the 2–1 defeat at Arsenal at the beginning of the month, the Portugal international having already sat out the recent 4–1 victory over Aston Villa due to suspension.

However, despite initially being handed a one-match ban for his dismissal at the Emirates Stadium, it’s now been confirmed that Neto will once again miss out during Saturday’s critical Premier League battle with Newcastle United.

Why Is Pedro Neto Unavailable for Chelsea vs. Newcastle?

Neto was dismissed at Arsenal two weeks ago. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

On Friday, it was announced by the Football Association (FA) that Neto had been handed an extra one-match suspension following his red card at Arsenal. The extension comes due to misconduct after his sending off and has also resulted in a £70,000 ($93,000) fine for the player.

As per The Athletic, Neto’s added punishment comes after behaving in an “improper manner” following his red card, the winger refusing to leave the field immediately and/or aiming abusive language at the officials. Neto has accepted the charge against him.

Therefore, the 26-year-old will be absent from Chelsea’s matchday squad for the visit of Newcastle to Stamford Bridge, restricting Rosenior’s attacking options ahead of a significant fixture. The Blues are scrambling for Champions League qualification and know a top-five finish will likely be enough to secure it, victory against the Magpies moving them up to third before rivals Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool take to the field on Sunday,

Neto could also be in trouble for another moment of petulance during Wednesday’s 5–2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16. UEFA have opened up an investigation into an incident in which Neto pushed a ball boy at the Parc des Princes, another instance of hot-headedness potentially earning him a European suspension.

Neto’s absence comes at a difficult time for Chelsea. Estêvão will remain on the sidelines as the Blues take a cautious approach to his return from injury, but Jamie Gittens is back available after his own fitness battle.

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