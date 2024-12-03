Pep Guardiola on Manchester City Transfers: "We Will Talk in January"
Manchester City's transfer policy for the January transfer window remains a mystery with question marks surrounding the club's squad heading into the busy period of the season.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City find themselves in uncharted territory. Winless in its last seven matches in all competitions, the reigning champion trails Liverpool by 11 points after a demoralizing loss at Anfield. Serenaded by chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning," only to respond with a gesture of six fingers signifying the Spaniard's Premier League title haul, Manchester City's reign of dominance might be coming to an end. That is, if the club doesn't reinvest in January and Guardiola is all out of magic.
Speaking to the media in the buildup to a clash with Nottingham Forest, Guardiola said, "We will talk internally about what is the best in January." Further adding context that the state of the squad is dependent on the club's strategy, City has been without key players like John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne. Not to mention, losing Rodri for the season with a torn ACL has left a gaping hole in midfield.
No player can holistically replace Rodri, and players notably take some time to gel in Guardiola's system—the Ballon d'Or winner and Jack Grealish as prime examples.
An 11 point gap might look insurmountable to some, and Liverpool has all the momentum heading into the busy point of the season. Still, Arne Slot is in his first season succeeding the legendary Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola is... well, Pep Guardiola. City can't ever be counted out no matter the point gap and point of the season, for now.
Potential transfers could look to shore up the midfield in the wake of Rodri and De Bruyne, but Man City could also bring in a defender or attacker to freshen things up.