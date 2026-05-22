Pep Guardiola Reveals Thinking Behind Man City Exit

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will leave Manchester City this summer, insisting he simply knows it is “his time” to depart.

Despite having one year remaining on his contract, Guardiola will walk away after Sunday’s season finale at home to Aston Villa, bringing an end to a trophy-laden 10 years at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s Farewell Message in Full

"What a time we have had together." 🩵 pic.twitter.com/WpkFecBYT4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2026

“When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘O.K., Noel is here? This will be fun,’” Guardiola reflected.

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way.

“Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too.

“Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united.

Guardiola won 20 trophies during his time at Man City. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

“Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most. Cris, my kids, my whole family, you were there as always. Khaldoon, you were there too.

“Players don’t forget—every single instant, moment, me, my staff, this club, everything. What we have done, we have done it for all of you. And you have been just exceptional. You don’t know it yet, but you are leaving a legacy.

“So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me.

“Thank you for pushing me.

“Thank you for loving me.

“Tony Walsh said in his unforgettable poem this is the place. I’m sorry, Tony: this is my place.

“Noel… I was right.

“It has been so f------ fun.

“Love you all.”

Guardiola Leaves Man City With Unrivaled Legacy

Guardiola enjoyed a lengthy reign of dominance in England. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Even before he arrived at City, the world was in no doubt as to Guardiola’s credentials.

A three-time La Liga champion with Barcelona, a three-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern Munich and, at the time of his arrival at City, a two-time European champion, Guardiola had already made it clear he was going to be remembered as one of the greatest managers of all time.

Few believed he would struggle to succeed with City, but the true extent of his talents still caught many by surprise.

Guardiola walks away from City with a total of 20 trophies to his name, including six Premier League titles in 10 years. Nobody has been able to match that level of dominance during his era.

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