Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Can't Win the Champions League This Season
Pep Guardiola did not hold back his honest assessment of Manchester City's Champions League hopes this season.
Manchester City saved their Champions League season with a 3–1 victory over Club Brugge on the final day of the Champions League league phase. The reigning English champions gave the Etihad plenty to cheer about in the second half, scoring three goals to mount their comeback in the must-win fixture.
Instead of riding the high, though, Guardiola already has his sights set on the knockout stage and he does not like what he sees. City will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the knockout phase playoffs in February. Either side will be a tough challenge for a City team that only won three of their league phase matches this season.
When asked if he could see his side getting past their next opponents and going all the way in the competition, Guardiola responded, "Right now, no. The year that we won, I always thought we were going to win the Champions League."
"The reality is the reality. They have more experience than us. Madrid maybe struggled but the last games are back in the results, the way they played," he continued. "Bayern Munich played an incredible season. If we had to play tomorrow it would be difficult. In two weeks, I don't know the position we'll be in and the players [we'll have]."
City has dealt with an injury crisis for most of the 2024–25 season that started with losing Rodri in September. Guardiola's backline has especially taken a hit recently. Kyle Walker made the move to AC Milan and Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké are both injured. New signing Abdukodir Khusanov is an option, but he failed to impress in his debut against Chelsea, gifting the Blues their lone goal inside of three minutes.
"The people in the locker room said Bayern Munich, Madrid, it's ok, we're going to prepare well and going to be fit. We'll try it and see what happens," Guardiola said. "It is what it is. Bayern and Madrid, we're going to face the kings of this competition and maybe the second or third king."
Guardiola knows the locker room's optimism will not be enough to get his team past the current La Liga or Bundesliga leaders. If City truly want to get their season back on track after winning just two of their final 14 matches to close out 2024, they must show out against either of the European giants waiting for them in the knockout phase playoffs.
Still, even if City get past Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, the road to the Champions League final will only get harder.