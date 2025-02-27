Peterborough Star Takes Shot at Ryan Reynolds After Eliminating Wrexham From EFL Trophy
Wrexham all-but had their bags packed for a trip to Wembley Stadium to face Birmingham City in the EFL Trophy final, but Peterborough United spoiled the chances of another Hollywood derby.
Amid their battle for a spot in the Championship next season, Wrexham were also fighting for a chance to lift the EFL Trophy. The Red Dragons made it to the semifinals where they were the favorites to get past Peterborough United, who sit in 20th place in League One.
The knockout clash got off to a dream start for Wrexham. Mo Faal and George Dobson both found the back of the net in the first half, giving Phil Parkinson's side a commanding 2–0 lead. Malik Mothersille pulled one back for Peterborough United in the 72nd minute, but Wrexham was still in firm control of the game.
With the final whistle just minutes away, Bradley Ihionvien took advantage of Wrexham's poor defending and scored a stoppage time equalizer. The visitors completed their comeback in the ensuing penalty shootout and advanced to the final 4–2 on penalties. Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee failed to convert from the spot for the Red Dragons.
The collapse left a packed STōK Cae Ras in shock. Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have yet to react to the tough defeat, but Peterborough United's Ihionvien was quick to post on social media after the improbable victory. The 21-year-old shared an Instagram story of his team listening and dancing to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye," featured in Reynolds's Deadpool & Wolverine.
Social media aside, Wrexham will be incredibly disappointed to crash out of the EFL Trophy to a team they already defeated twice in League One this season. In fact, Parkinson's squad did not even concede a goal to Peterborough United in 180 minutes of domestic play.
The Red Dragons now must move on from the defeat and refocus their attention on their promotion race against Wycombe Wanderers. Only three points separate the two sides battling for second place, and Wrexham will have to return to their best to secure their third consecutive promotion.