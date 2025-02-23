SI

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 32 Games

The Red Dragons remain third in the EFL League One standings with just 14 matches left in the 2024–25 season.

Amanda Langell

Wrexham's goal of promotion to the EFL Championship is well within sight.
/ IMAGO/Visionhaus

Wrexham are three points closer to the top of the EFL League One standings after defeating Mansfield Town 1–2.

Wrexham have less than 15 matches left in the 2024–25 League One season to automatically secure their third consecutive promotion. The Red Devils need to finish first or second in the league to punch a direct ticket to the EFL Championship next season.

Wrexham's poor form in January severely impacted the club's standings, but they bounced back in February, winning five of their six domestic fixtures. Their most recent victory over Mansfield Town got Phil Parkinson's men back to winning ways after they stumbled against Leyton Orient.

Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 32nd game this season.

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 32 Games

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Birmingham City

70

30

2

Wycombe Wanderers

64

32

3

Wrexham

61

32

4

Stockport County

57

33

5

Huddersfield Town

55

32

6

Leyton Orient

53

32

As it stands, Wrexham will have to compete in the League One playoffs to earn a spot in the Championship. However, the Red Dragons are just three points behind Wycombe Wanderers in the standings and the two sides are set to clash on Mar. 15. The game could be a defining moment in Wrexham's aspirations of cracking the top two.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, will likely be too hard to catch atop the table. The league leaders have 70 points and two games in hand.

Wrexham's Next Five Games

  • Wrexham vs. Peterborough (H): Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT (Football League Trophy)
  • Wrexham vs. Bolton (H): Saturday, Mar. 1, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Huddersfield Town vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wrexham vs. Rotherham United (H): Saturday, Mar. 8, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Reading vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. GMT (League One)

Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

