Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 32 Games
Wrexham are three points closer to the top of the EFL League One standings after defeating Mansfield Town 1–2.
Wrexham have less than 15 matches left in the 2024–25 League One season to automatically secure their third consecutive promotion. The Red Devils need to finish first or second in the league to punch a direct ticket to the EFL Championship next season.
Wrexham's poor form in January severely impacted the club's standings, but they bounced back in February, winning five of their six domestic fixtures. Their most recent victory over Mansfield Town got Phil Parkinson's men back to winning ways after they stumbled against Leyton Orient.
Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 32nd game this season.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
70
30
2
Wycombe Wanderers
64
32
3
Wrexham
61
32
4
Stockport County
57
33
5
Huddersfield Town
55
32
6
Leyton Orient
53
32
As it stands, Wrexham will have to compete in the League One playoffs to earn a spot in the Championship. However, the Red Dragons are just three points behind Wycombe Wanderers in the standings and the two sides are set to clash on Mar. 15. The game could be a defining moment in Wrexham's aspirations of cracking the top two.
Birmingham City, meanwhile, will likely be too hard to catch atop the table. The league leaders have 70 points and two games in hand.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Wrexham vs. Peterborough (H): Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT (Football League Trophy)
- Wrexham vs. Bolton (H): Saturday, Mar. 1, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Huddersfield Town vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Rotherham United (H): Saturday, Mar. 8, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Reading vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. GMT (League One)