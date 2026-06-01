‘Exciting’—Phil Parkinson Sends Message to Wrexham World Cup Stars

Phil Parkinson is excited to watch two Wrexham players compete at the World Cup this summer.

For the first time, the Red Dragons will be represented by two players at a World Cup after club captain Dom Hyam was selected by Scotland and fellow defender Liberato Cacace earned a call-up from New Zealand. Only one active Wrexham player has previously appeared at a World Cup, when former defender Dennis Lawrence represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Hyam made just his third appearance for Scotland when he came off the bench in their weekend victory over Curaçao, with the 30-year-old viewed by many as a surprise inclusion in the nation’s 26-man squad. The experienced center back made his international debut only three years ago and had to wait until March of this year for his second cap, when he started a friendly against Côte d’Ivoire.

“I went to that game, and I think that performance probably did Dom a lot of good in terms of the way he played,” Parkinson told The Leader. “I am so pleased for Dom. It is incredible to be part of a World Cup. I know Dom was really keen to get himself into the squad, and his performances for us have warranted that.

“Dom’s been an outstanding signing. He’s a real leader, a great lad, and very solid in everything he does. He’s been a great influence for us. A few senior players left this season, and now it’s the turn of other players to step into that senior role in the dressing room. Dom has done that terrifically well for us.”

There was less surprise surrounding Cacace’s inclusion, given that he has made 35 senior international appearances since making his debut eight years ago. His place in the squad was only in doubt because of fitness concerns following an injury-hit first season in North Wales, which restricted him to just a handful of appearances across all competitions.

Parkinson added: “Libby is slightly different to Dom because he was always going to be in the New Zealand squad. He has had a frustrating season with us, but equally, it is a great opportunity for him to represent his country at a World Cup, and we will all be watching.

“To have two players at the World Cup is exciting for all of us. It is disappointing for the Welsh boys because they came so close, and we could have had another three players there. But it will add some extra interest for our supporters, who will now have the chance to watch two of our players competing on the world stage.”

Wrexham Set for World Cup Windfall

The 2026 World Cup features 104 matches across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. | Mike Stobe/FIFA/Getty Images

Every club that releases players for participation in the World Cup receives compensation while those players are away at the tournament from the FIFA Club Benefits Programme.

Each impacted club is paid an equal “per player, per day” rate, calculated based on the total number of days all players spend at the competition. The daily participation rate is then multiplied by the number of days each player is involved, covering the period from 10 days before their nation’s opening match through the day after their final appearance.

While the precise daily rate for the 2026 World Cup cannot be calculated until all tournament squads are finalized, previous tournaments provide a useful guide. For the 2018 World Cup, $209 million was distributed among 416 clubs, equating to approximately $8,530 per player per day. For the 2022 World Cup, the same $209 million was shared between 440 clubs, increasing the daily rate to roughly $10,950 per player per day.

Using the 2022 rate as a benchmark, Wrexham would be guaranteed a minimum payout of $470,850 if both Cacace and Hyam were eliminated in the group stage. That figure would consist of $240,900 for Cacace’s projected 22-day involvement and $229,950 for Hyam’s estimated 21-day stay at the tournament.

Should either player help his nation advance to the Round of 32, Wrexham could receive an additional payment of up to $65,700 per player.

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