WREXHAM, Wales — Phil Parkinson produced an astute tactical performance as Wrexham thumped Preston North End 4–1 in the EFL Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Dragons had thrown away a one-goal lead to lose to West Bromwich Albion in midweek but bounced back in style with a convincing win over the league's bottom side. Although it was far from a perfect performance, Wrexham were much improved from Tuesday night and might have won by an even larger margin had they taken all their chances.

Parkinson was quick to point out that Wrexham secured their impressive victory despite an extensive injury list that currently has seven first-team players sidelined. He made four changes to the side that lost to West Brom and also introduced a rare tactical adjustment.

Parkinson Finds Tactical Fix

Wrexham scored all four goals from set-piece scenarios against Preston North End. | PA Images/Getty Images

For the first time since Wrexham returned to the Championship, Parkinson deployed two strikers from the start, reverting to the setup that helped the Red Dragons over the line during their League One promotion season. It meant top scorer Kieffer Moore led the line alongside backup striker Sam Smith, an approach that worked wonders against a Preston side low on confidence.

While Wrexham's long-ball approach did little to trouble West Brom in midweek, it caused plenty of problems for Preston, with all four goals coming from set-piece situations. Joe Worrall opened his Wrexham account with a looping header from a cross into the box. Ben Whiteman scored his first goal for the club with a deflected strike from distance from a throw-in routine. Meanwhile, Smith and Moore both scored from set-piece deliveries.

It might not always be an effective solution, but against physical opponents, Wrexham could be wise to risk fewer options on the bench by starting both senior strikers. The approach became even more appealing after the Red Dragons recorded their biggest winning margin at home since defeating Charlton Athletic to secure promotion from League One.

“Brilliant. Smudger [Sam Smith], I spoke to him this morning about all the stuff we needed from him,” Parkinson said post-match. “I thought he did exactly what we asked; he was a real handful. I like it when the opposition defenders come off and go, ‘Wow, he is a difficult player to play against.’

“He is physical when the ball goes up, he runs tirelessly in behind, and he gave them no end of problems today. I am so pleased for Sam. He is one of the lads who has been with us for a while and is a fantastic character. He had a brilliant second part of last season and a really good preseason. Kieffer’s form has been really good, and Sam hasn't quite had that moment, but he has been close to it. Today he got one, and he will go from strength to strength.”

Parkinson had no shortage of praise for Moore either. “[His] fifth goal in 11 games, nine starts. He is right at the top of his game. My job is to keep him at the top of his game, and it is his job as well.”

Wrexham Injury List

Player Position Max Cleworth Center back George Thomason Left wingback Liberato Cacace Left wingback Seb Revan Left wingback Ben Sheaf Defensive midfielder Nathan Broadhead Attacking midfielder Josh Windass Attacking midfielder