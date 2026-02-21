Philippe Coutinho ‘Attracting Interest’ From Huge MLS Club

The LA Galaxy could look to bring in some further reinforcements in the early stages of the 2026 MLS season, with reports emerging that the six-time MLS Cup champions have interest in Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to a report from AS, the Galaxy have yet to make a formal offer for the former Liverpool star, but could see him as a replacement for injured playmaker and Designated Player, Riqui Puig, who is set to miss all of 2026 after missing the entire 2025 season.

Puig, 26, played a vital role in leading the Galaxy to the 2024 MLS Cup, scoring 17 goals and 18 assists across 32 regular-season and playoff games. Yet, he suffered an ACL tear in the Western Conference final against Seattle Sounders, before his teammates went on to secure the league title.

The Spanish midfielder has not played since. Initial timelines proposed a mid-2025 return, but various setbacks, including an additional surgery in January 2026, confirmed his absence for the entire 2026 campaign.

To fill the gap, the Galaxy added Brazilian attacker João Klauss from St. Louis CITY SC. However, they could be in the market for a more significant name before the winter window slams shut.

Coutinho, now 33 years old, recently parted ways with his boyhood club, Vasco da Gama, in Brazil, saying that he was “mentally exhausted” and that he needed to take a “step back.”

He was booed while being substituted at half-time before a penalty shootout victory against a second division side, Volta Redonda, last Sunday

“I thought long and hard before writing this,” Coutinho said on social media.

“There was never a lack of dedication, never a lack of will and commitment, but being judged by countless people for something that is not part of my character is extremely difficult. I would never disrespect the fans, my teammates, or Vasco. I’ve never done that anywhere I’ve been. Those who know me know that.”

In 2024–25, Coutinho recorded 11 goals and five assists in 56 matches across all competitions in Brazil. He had three goals in seven games this year before the situation became unbearable at Vasco da Gama.

How Would Coutinho Fit at LA Galaxy?

Coutinho would force roster adjustments for the LA Galaxy. | Richard Callis/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images)

The Galaxy would face some challenges in fitting Coutinho into the roster. Even with Puig on season-ending long-term injured reserve, they have all three possible Designated Player spots filled with Klauss, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil.

However, there is a possibility that the club could buy down Klauss’s contract, which, although yet to be revealed, is likely near his 2025 St. Louis CITY SC deal, which saw him earn $1.37 million, well below the maximum allowable salary for a Targeted Allocation Money player.

While they can likely move pieces to fit him in salary cap-wise, where he would play becomes a bigger question. In Brazil, he primarily played as an attacking midfielder, a role German star Marco Reus currently plays for the Galaxy, meaning his addition would likely require a formation change from manager Greg Vanney, or playing in a deeper-lying midfield role in a 4-2-3-1.

The Galaxy open the 2026 MLS regular season on Sunday against New York City FC with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

