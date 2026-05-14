Portugal 2026 World Cup Preview: Ronaldo’s Final Chance at Winning It All

In what will likely be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup, Portugal heads into this summer’s tournament determined to send its hero out in a blaze of glory.

Unlike in years past, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has an exceptional supporting cast fit to compete for the most illustrious trophy in soccer. Portugal is as well-rounded a team as any, with Paris Saint-Germain stars Vitinha and João Neves and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes just a few pieces of a puzzle that’s finally coming together for the Seleção das Quinas.

There has never been a better time for the reigning UEFA Nations League champions to make its first-ever World Cup final, and it all starts against DR Congo at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 17.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 4W-1L-1D

: 4W-1L-1D Goals for / against: 20 / 7

20 / 7 Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (5)

Cristiano Ronaldo (5) Assist leaders: João Cancelo, Nélson Semedo (2)

Portugal got its qualifying campaign off to a flying start, tallying three wins in its first three matches to sit top of the group.

Then, Portugal dropped points in its next two matches, which suddenly left the team scrambling for a critical victory in its final game. If Roberto Martínez’s side were feeling the pressure, it certainly didn’t show it as Armenia were blown away in a 9–1 rout.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Portugal vs. DR Congo Wednesday, June 17 NRG Stadium Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Tuesday, June 23 NRG Stadium Colombia vs. Portugal Saturday, June 27 Hard Rock Stadium

Manager: Roberto Martínez

Roberto Martínez will lead Portugal at the 2026 World Cup. | Aitor Alcalde/UEFA/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Belgium (2018, 2022)

: Belgium (2018, 2022) Achievements : Third-place with Belgium (2018)

: Third-place with Belgium (2018) Time in charge of the team : Since 2023

: Since 2023 Manager meter: Steadfast tactician

Any doubts about Martínez’s ability to get the best out of Portugal’s second “golden generation” were dashed when he led the team to UEFA Nations League glory last year. The players have fully bought into the Spaniard’s system and come into the World Cup ready to battle for their country and manager.

How Portugal Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Possession

Possession Key strengths: World-class midfield, lethal goalscorers

World-class midfield, lethal goalscorers Key weaknesses: Leaky defense, inconsistent wingers

It’s no surprise that a Martínez-led side plays possession-based soccer with an attack-first mentality.

Portugal enjoy long spells with the ball, sending opponents chasing after shadows in midfield before progressing forward in the blink of an eye. Yet the team is too easily picked apart at the back, conceding goals far too often.

Ones to Watch

Twenty years separate Cristiano Ronaldo and João Neves. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images, Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

X-Factor: He might be 41 and a part-time influencer now, but Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in modern history. Chasing World Cup glory and 1,000 career goals, you can guarantee he will do what he does best this summer: put on a show.

Breakout Star: João Neves was just a fresh-faced 17-year-old watching on TV during the last World Cup. Now, Paris Saint-Germain’s “little guy” is the understated, yet essential cog of Portugal’s midfield, ready to control matches in a way opponents are unable to do anything about.

What Portugal Will Be Wearing

Portugal have continued its collaboration with one of the world’s most iconic brands. | Puma

Portugal’s home jersey for the 2026 World Cup keeps in line with tradition, boasting a deep red base with green accents on the collar and sleeves. Light waves honor the country’s connection to the ocean.

Sticking with the nautical theme, ocean swells take up the entire top of the Seleção das Quinas’ away shirt—the waves come to life on the white base.

Portugal’s Predicted Starting XI

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal’s line at his final World Cup. | FootballUser

Nuno Mendes is so sensational on the left flank that it’s easy to overlook Portugal’s right flank, which happens to be a headache for Martínez. Diogo Dalot, João Cancelo and Matheus Nunes are in contention to start—but veteran Nélson Semedo seems to have the trust of his manager.

There’s some debate over the best candidate for the left wing as well. Juventus forward Francisco Conceição has seemingly fallen down the pecking order, leaving a spot in the XI open for João Félix or Rafael Leão, though neither player has particularly impressed in recent outings.

One thing is for certain: Ronaldo will lead the attack this summer ... so long as he’s healthy. The 41-year-old missed the March international break with a hamstring injury, raising alarm bells throughout Portugal.

Current Form

Portugal started the March international break with a lackluster goalless draw with Mexico, but then followed it up with a convincing 2–0 win over the U.S. men’s national team.

The team lacked clinical finishing in both matches, dearly missing the injured Ronaldo up top. But Portugal still managed to go unbeaten, securing two positive results even without its leading goalscorer—and keeping two clean sheets along the way, a great sign ahead of the World Cup.

What We Can Expect From Portugal Fans

Portugal fans always show up loud and proud. | Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

Individuals blend into a red and green sea at Portugal games. A kaleidoscope of jerseys, flags and scarves adorn the crowd, a visual representation of fans’ unwavering support and unified spirit.

In fact, when the national anthem rings out throughout stadiums, supporters all belt out the song while holding their scarves up high, creating a bone-tingling moment of absolute unison between a group of strangers.

Nothing is more prevalent in the crowd than Ronaldo’s No. 7 shirt, though. The star could be out injured and fans would still have his number on their backs, paying tribute to the greatest player to ever come from their homeland. This summer, they will likely be joined by neutral fans eager to cheer on the prolific forward—and join in a deafening “Siuuu” chant when he scores.

National Expectations

Portugal is littered with talent across the pitch. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Expectations for Portugal exploded after it toppled Spain—one of the best teams in the world—in the UEFA Nations League final last summer. Suddenly, making a deep run at the 2026 World Cup didn’t seem so out of reach for a squad oozing with talent.

As the clock winds down on Ronaldo’s career, there is an overarching belief that the time is now for the Seleção das Quinas. While lifting the golden trophy remains the goal, Portugal would earn immense praise and respect from its fans if it made it to the semifinals, a feat the country hasn’t achieved since 2006.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Serious contenders

: Serious contenders Who Portugal Doesn't Want to Face: Spain

Spain One Stat That Defines Portugal: In its last 16 competitive matches, Portugal has only been blanked three times

In its last 16 competitive matches, Portugal has only been blanked three times If Things Go Wrong: Blame will fall on the team’s inability to keep clean sheets

Blame will fall on the team’s inability to keep clean sheets What Will Everyone Say If Portugal Goes Out Early? Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dreams die one final time

READ MORE GROUP K PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE