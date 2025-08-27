‘Positive Talks’—Chelsea Teenager Closing in on Summer Exit
Chelsea teenager Tyrique George has held “positive talks” with Roma ahead of an increasingly likely move to the Italian capital before the transfer deadline.
The Blues have been transfer window protagonists once again this summer, relentlessly working on both incomings and outgoings since the window opened. The arrival of several new forwards has excited Chelsea supporters but has blocked the development path for Cobham graduate George.
The 19-year-old winger, who shone in the Europa Conference League for Chelsea last season, has seen new arrivals Jamie Gittens and Estêvão move ahead of him in the pecking order, and the Blues now appear willing to let him depart the club on a permanent basis.
Roma were in discussions with George’s representatives in London on Tuesday according to Fabrizio Romano, with the forward given permission to join the Serie A side permanently—albeit with a “heavy sell-on clause” included for Chelsea.
BBC Sport have also revealed that £25 million ($33.7 million) would likely be enough for Roma to secure his services, although whether the Italians are willing to spend that much on him remains to be seen.
George made 26 appearances for Chelsea last season as he broke into the first team, producing three goals and five assists as he caught the eye.
Roma had been interested in signing former Chelsea wide man Jadon Sancho from Manchester United but the two parties were unable to come to an agreement on personal terms.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are also interested in Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas having already signed Leon Bailey and Evan Ferguson on loan from the Premier League this summer.