Five Potential Destinations for Dani Carvajal After Real Madrid Exit Confirmed

Dani Carvajal will depart Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the current season, the club has confirmed.

The 34-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Los Blancos back in 2013–14, had been widely expected to leave, despite being made club captain last summer.

Caravjal’s final season at Real Madrid has been a disappointing one. Having suffered further fitness issues after returning from an ACL injury, the veteran right back has faced increased competition for game time from Trent Alexander-Arnold and has made just 22 appearances in all competitions during a trophyless 2025–26. In La Liga this term, he has made just nine starts.

Regardless of how things ended on the pitch, Carvajal walks away from Madrid as a true modern great.

Madrid Hails a Legend

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal leaves as one of the club’s most successful players. | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Earlier this season, manager Álvaro Arbeloa said of Carvajal: “[He] might be the most important academy product in the history of the club.”

The son of a policeman worked his way up from the academy to make 450 appearances for Los Blancos and lift 27 trophies, including six Champions Leagues—no player in soccer history has more.

In 2024, Carvajal was named fourth in the Ballon d’Or rankings, as well as making The Best FIFA Men’s 11, after scoring in the Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.

Upon announcing Carvajal’s summer departure, club president Florentino Pérez told the club’s official website: “Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its youth academy. His image alongside our beloved and unforgettable Alfredo Di Stéfano laying the foundation stone of Real Madrid City will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and in the history of our club. Carvajal has always exemplified the values ​​of Real Madrid. This is and always will be his home.”

The Bernabéu will pay tribute to one its icons on Saturday as Carvajal plays his final game for the club in Madrid’s last fixture of the 2025–26 season against Athletic Club.

Where Could Carvajal Go Next?

Dani Carvajal has already given hints as to his next move. | Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

As the end of the season closes in, Carvajal will soon become a free agent and an attractive pick-up for someone this summer.

While his next move is unknown, the defender has previously given a hint as where his future lies.

Speaking to The Athletic back in 2024, he revealed: “When I decide not to be at Real Madrid, I’m not going to play in Europe and the alternatives are much reduced.”

Where, then, might Carvajal end up?

1. Major League Soccer

MLS could be an attractive option for Carvajal. | Jeff Dean/Getty Images

When asked in the same interview with The Athletic if MLS appealed to him, Carvajal replied, “It’s a possibility.”



A switch to join Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami might be unlikely, but there are plenty of clubs who would be only too happy to offer a contract to a bonafide world star with the ability to impart a winning mentality.



The Los Angeles clubs, Galaxy and LAFC, have proved attractive destinations for Spanish-speaking stars over the years.

2. Saudi Pro League

Carvajal could join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. | Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

The obvious option. Carvajal, even at 34 and past his very best, offers the kind of clout the Saudi Pro League desperately desires.



However, The Athletic reports that a possible move to Saudi Arabia may be “difficult” at the moment, due to the ongoing geo-political situation in the region.



Al Nassr would offer the familiar faces of Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez.

3. Qatar Stars League

Carvajal’s brother-in-law Joselu has been playing in Qatar. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Like Saudi Arabia, Qatar might be a tricky move for Carvajal right now due to the current climate, even if a move appealed.



Interestingly, Carvajal’s brother-in-law and former Real Madrid teammate, Joselu, is set to leave Stars League club Al Gharafa this summer having spent two years in the country.



Significant players currently registered in Qatar’s top division include Aleksandar Mitrović, Marco Verratti and Roberto Firmino. The league also features a sizeable Spanish community that includes Luis Alberto, Rodrigo and Pablo Sarabia.

4. Liga MX

Sergio Ramos enjoyed time at Monterrey. | Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

If Carvajal were forced to look further afield due to the situation in the Middle East, Mexico could offer options for his services.



Ex-teammates Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez have both spent time in Liga MX with Monterrey and León in recent seasons.



There is also a historic connection between Madrid legends and Mexico with Míchel, Bernd Schuster and Emilio Butragueño among those to spend time in the country.

5. Süper Lig

Marco Asensio plays for Fenerbahce in Türkiye. | Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Strictly speaking, this would go against Carvajal’s previous declaration that he is not going to remain in Europe when he leaves Madrid. However, Türkiye would offer Carvajal an alternative away from Europe’s big five, while still providing a lucrative payday to cap his career.



Marco Asensio is the only major Spanish player currently plying his trade in the Süper Lig, turning out for 2025–26 runners-up Fenerbahçe

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