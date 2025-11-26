Potential USMNT 2026 World Cup Group Would Destroy Confidence
The U.S. men’s national team eagerly awaits the Dec. 5, 2026 World Cup group stage draw to learn its fate for next summer. Although there’s a wide array of possibilities, the draw could set up an absolute nightmare scenario for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
The USMNT finished its 2025 action with a majestic display in a 5–1 victory against Uruguay. The result followed a strong run of five straight unbeaten games to close the year. Since the October international action, Pochettino unlocked the best his side has to offer whilst still missing some key players that will surely contribute in next summer’s World Cup.
However, the positive momentum built in recent months could come crashing down if the group stage draw is unkind for the Stars and Stripes. Although the USMNT will avoid many of the favorites given it’s automatically placed in pot 1 of the draw, there are other really strong sides that could end up sharing a group with Pochettino’s side.
The USMNT already knows when and where it’ll play as the top seed in Group D. The only thing left to know is who it’ll play and, if the worst case scenario materializes, then Mauricio Pochettino’s side could find itself in the infamous “Group of Death.”
Here’s the worst possible outcome for the USMNT in the upcoming World Cup group stage draw.
Potential USMNT Group of Death in 2026 World Cup
Nation
Pot Number
Confederation
Morocco
2
CAF
Norway
3
UEFA
Italy*
4
UEFA
*Not qualified yet.
The USMNT cold be drawn against the surprise team of the most recent World Cup: Morocco. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation ever to make the World Cup semifinals in 2022 and it remains the highest ranked African nation in the world (11). Morocco cruised through the World Cup qualifiers and has won 25 of its last 27, losing just twice in 90 minutes since the start of 2024.
Additionally, a cohesive, well-constructed roster that’s full of experience could be boosted by the young generation that just conquered the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Given the USMNT is a Concacaf nation, it could potentially face two European opponents in the group stage.
Norway stands out in pot 3 as a team every nation will wish to avoid. Despite it not being a historic international powerhouse, Ståle Solbakken has players such as Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard, Alexander Sørloth and Oscar Bobb, that can pick apart any defensive system.
The Nordic outfit has won 12 of its last 13 and hasn’t lost since October 2024. Given the quality at its disposal, Norway would be a formidable foe for the USMNT.
As a kicker, the Stars and Stripes could see Italy potentially join its group as the pot 4 representative. The four-time champions are yet to book its place in next summer’s tournament, but if it wins its playoff, there’s a real chance it could end up joining Pochettino’s men in Group D.
Sure, the Azzurri has seen better days, but it still has a handful of world-class talents, has won six of its last seven and boast undeniable World Cup heritage that’s usually a factor in the competition.
Needless to say, if the USMNT draws this group specifically, its confidence would take a hit and its 2026 World Cup could potentially be over after just three games.
Other Difficult Potential World Cup Group Stage Opponents for USMNT
Nation
Pot Number
Confederation
Croatia
2
UEFA
Colombia
2
Conmebol
Ecuador
2
Conmebol
Uruguay
2
Conmebol
Egypt
3
CAF
Ghana
4
CAF
Sweden
4
UEFA