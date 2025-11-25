Which World Cup Groups Are USMNT, Canada, and Mexico in?
The three 2026 World Cup host nations are deep into preparations for their opening three games of the competition, given they already know key details about their group stage journeys.
The U.S. men’s national team ended the year on a high winning four of their last five and dismantling Uruguay 5–1 in the best performance of the Mauricio Pochettino era.
Meanwhile, 2025 was a mixed bag for El Tri. After winning both the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup, Mexico enter 2026 in complete disarray, carrying a six-game winless streak defined by underwhelming performances.
Jesse Marsch admitted he wasn’t worried about Canada scoring just once in four games and his faith was rewarded as his side ended the year defeating Venezuela 2–0.
Regardless of performances on the pitch, logistical planning is already underway for the host nations. The trio already know they won’t have to leave home soil during the group stage.
Here are all the details about the USMNT, Mexico and Canada’s 2026 World Cup group stage journey.
USMNT Set for West Coast Games in Group D
Date
Opponent
Venue
Location
Friday, June 12
TBD
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
Friday, June 19
TBD
Lumen Field
Seattle
Thursday, June 25
TBD
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
The USMNT will stay on the west coast for the duration of their group stage journey. Their World Cup begins at Los Angeles’s state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium on June 12. Pochettino’s side will then return to the home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers for their third and final group stage game on June 25.
Sandwiched in the middle of the two games at SoFi Stadium is a trip north to Seattle. The USMNT will play their second game at Lumen Field, home of MLS side Seattle Sounders, on June 19.
Historic Fortress to Host Mexico in Group A
Date
Opponent
Venue
Location
Thursday, June 11
TBD
Estadio Azteca
Mexico City
Thursday, June 18
TBD
Estadio Akron
Guadalajara
Wednesday, June 24
TBD
Estadio Azteca
Mexico City
El Tri play the inaugural game of the 2026 World Cup at the mythical Estadio Azteca on June 11. The renovated soccer cathedral will become the first stadium in history to host three different World Cups. Like the USMNT, Javier Aguirre’s side will return to its Mexico City fortress for its final group stage game on June 14.
Mexico will play their second game of the group stage on June 18 at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. It’s almost poetic that El Tri will take the pitch at the homes of bitter rivals Club América and Chivas—the two biggest clubs in Liga MX.
Canada Ready for Cross-Country Expedition in Group B
Date
Opponent
Venue
Location
Friday, June 12
TBD
BMO Field
Toronto
Thursday, June 18
TBD
BC Place
Vancouver
Wednesday, June 24
TBD
BC Place
Vancouver
Canada begin their World Cup campaign on the east coast at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12. Then, a significant cross-country trip arrives.
Marsch’s team will travel over 2,000 miles from Toronto to Vancouver for its second match of the tournament. Canada play their last two games at BC Place on June 18 and June 24. Although it’s a considerable voyage, BC Place promises to deliver rocking atmospheres for the hosts.
When Do USMNT, Mexico, Canada Learn World Cup Opponents?
All three host nations, plus the rest of the teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, learn their group stage opponents during the World Cup group stage draw on Dec. 5.
The World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.
The 48 national teams will be placed in four separate pots. As host nations, the U.S., Mexico and Canada were automatically placed in Pot 1, alongside some of the biggest favorites to win the competition.
Every nation has already been assigned to a specific pot in the build-up to the draw. As is always the case, every team in the World Cup will play one nation from each pot during the group stage. Countries cannot face opponents from the same confederation outside of UEFA. Sixteen countries from Europe qualify making a clash impossible, so four groups will contain two UEFA sides.