Which World Cup Groups Are USMNT, Canada, and Mexico in?

The U.S., Canada and Mexico already know when and where they’ll play in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Roberto Casillas

Alphonso Davies (left), Christian Pulisic (middle) and Raúl Jiménez (right) lead their nations at the World Cup.
Alphonso Davies (left), Christian Pulisic (middle) and Raúl Jiménez (right) lead their nations at the World Cup. / Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images, Andrea Vilchez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images, Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The three 2026 World Cup host nations are deep into preparations for their opening three games of the competition, given they already know key details about their group stage journeys.

The U.S. men’s national team ended the year on a high winning four of their last five and dismantling Uruguay 5–1 in the best performance of the Mauricio Pochettino era.

Meanwhile, 2025 was a mixed bag for El Tri. After winning both the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup, Mexico enter 2026 in complete disarray, carrying a six-game winless streak defined by underwhelming performances.

Jesse Marsch admitted he wasn’t worried about Canada scoring just once in four games and his faith was rewarded as his side ended the year defeating Venezuela 2–0.

Regardless of performances on the pitch, logistical planning is already underway for the host nations. The trio already know they won’t have to leave home soil during the group stage.

Here are all the details about the USMNT, Mexico and Canada’s 2026 World Cup group stage journey.

USMNT Set for West Coast Games in Group D

USMNT
The USMNT begin their World Cup journey at one of the newest stadiums on American soil. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Date

Opponent

Venue

Location

Friday, June 12

TBD

SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles

Friday, June 19

TBD

Lumen Field

Seattle

Thursday, June 25

TBD

SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles

The USMNT will stay on the west coast for the duration of their group stage journey. Their World Cup begins at Los Angeles’s state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium on June 12. Pochettino’s side will then return to the home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers for their third and final group stage game on June 25.

Sandwiched in the middle of the two games at SoFi Stadium is a trip north to Seattle. The USMNT will play their second game at Lumen Field, home of MLS side Seattle Sounders, on June 19.

Historic Fortress to Host Mexico in Group A

Edson Alvarez for Mexico.
Edson Álvarez scored Mexico’s last goal at the Estadio Azteca. / Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Date

Opponent

Venue

Location

Thursday, June 11

TBD

Estadio Azteca

Mexico City

Thursday, June 18

TBD

Estadio Akron

Guadalajara

Wednesday, June 24

TBD

Estadio Azteca

Mexico City

El Tri play the inaugural game of the 2026 World Cup at the mythical Estadio Azteca on June 11. The renovated soccer cathedral will become the first stadium in history to host three different World Cups. Like the USMNT, Javier Aguirre’s side will return to its Mexico City fortress for its final group stage game on June 14.

Mexico will play their second game of the group stage on June 18 at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. It’s almost poetic that El Tri will take the pitch at the homes of bitter rivals Club América and Chivas—the two biggest clubs in Liga MX.

Canada Ready for Cross-Country Expedition in Group B

Canada Soccer World Cup
Canada will feed off a rapidly growing home support next summer. / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Date

Opponent

Venue

Location

Friday, June 12

TBD

BMO Field

Toronto

Thursday, June 18

TBD

BC Place

Vancouver

Wednesday, June 24

TBD

BC Place

Vancouver

Canada begin their World Cup campaign on the east coast at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12. Then, a significant cross-country trip arrives.

Marsch’s team will travel over 2,000 miles from Toronto to Vancouver for its second match of the tournament. Canada play their last two games at BC Place on June 18 and June 24. Although it’s a considerable voyage, BC Place promises to deliver rocking atmospheres for the hosts.

When Do USMNT, Mexico, Canada Learn World Cup Opponents?

2022 FIFA World Cup draw
The 2026 World Cup draw will define the opponents of every team in the tournament. / David Ramos/Getty Images

All three host nations, plus the rest of the teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, learn their group stage opponents during the World Cup group stage draw on Dec. 5.

The World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

The 48 national teams will be placed in four separate pots. As host nations, the U.S., Mexico and Canada were automatically placed in Pot 1, alongside some of the biggest favorites to win the competition.

Every nation has already been assigned to a specific pot in the build-up to the draw. As is always the case, every team in the World Cup will play one nation from each pot during the group stage. Countries cannot face opponents from the same confederation outside of UEFA. Sixteen countries from Europe qualify making a clash impossible, so four groups will contain two UEFA sides.

