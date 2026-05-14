Premier League-Bound Youngsters Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall With Historic MLS Showings

It’s all about the youth in MLS in 2026, and Wednesday night’s slate offered an intense look at two of the names that could find their way into the next wave of U.S. soccer stars: Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall.

While already enjoying several accolades through their young careers, the two teenagers made history on Wednesday.

For the 16-year-old Sullivan, who is bound for Manchester City once he turns 18, it marked his first MLS goal, making him the eighth-youngest player to score in an MLS regular-season match. Despite a lack of minutes this season, the youngster entered the game and instantly changed the match for the Philadelphia Union.

Entering in the 44th minute ahead of the halftime break, Sullivan was energetic throughout his performance, finding the net in the 75th minute of play, beating Orlando City’s backstop and Canada’s likely World Cup starting goalkeeper, Maxime Crépeau, after making a perfect pass and run to the penalty spot for a first-touch finish.

Cavan Sullivan scores his first MLS goal! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ldrM5SILKy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 14, 2026

While his performance stood out, as he created five chances and had two shots in addition to his goal, it wasn’t enough for the Union to scrape out a result, falling 4–3 to Orlando.

Thriving in those minutes could prove a pivotal point for Sullivan, though. Previously, he had scored three goals and two assists in Concacaf Champions Cup action, but had struggled to gain consistent playing time under manager Bradley Carnell—with Wednesday’s performance potentially shifting that trend, as the Union continues to struggle for results.

Youngest Players to Score in MLS History

Player Age Year of Goal Team Freddy Adu 14 years, 320 days 2004 D.C. United Julian Hall 16 years, 87 days 2024 Red Bull New York Gianluca Busio 16 years, 142 days 2018 Sporting Kansas City Jesus Ferreira 16 years, 161 days 2017 FC Dallas Diego Fagúndez 16 years, 173 days 2011 New England Revolution Christian Torres 16 years, 186 days 2020 LAFC Santino Quaranta 16 years, 217 days 2001 D.C. United Cavan Sullivan 16 years, 227 days 2026 Philadelphia Union

Julian Hall’s Record Hat-Trick

Julian Hall (left) has developed quickly under former USMNT, now Red Bulls manager, Michael Bradley (right) | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

As much as Sullivan has taken on plenty of attention with an agreement to join the blue side of Manchester, he hasn’t been the top young star in MLS in 2026—that’s Julian Hall.

The 18-year-old, who in the earliest stages of his professional career was unable to play into the evening due to New Jersey labour laws for minors, stunned in Red Bull New York’s 3–2 win over the Columbus Crew, with a first-half hat-trick.

A Polish-American dual national, the output brought Hall's total to 12 goals and 3 assists in 15 games across all competitions this season. In MLS, he’s up to nine goals as well, tied for third in the Golden Boot race, led by Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi’s 11, after the Argentine netted a brace in the Herons’ 5–3 win over FC Cincinnati.

🚨 JULIAN HALL HAT-TRICK 🚨



He's now the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat-trick!



History for the 18-year-old!! pic.twitter.com/GULV66EGrh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 14, 2026

His hat-trick made him the youngest player at 18 years and 50 days to score an MLS hat-trick, eclipsing U.S. men’s national team striker Ricardo Pepi’s record, which previously sat at 18 years and 196 days.

However, hopes of him making his way to the USMNT could be less than assured. Hall, who wears his mother’s name, Zakrzewski, on the back of his kit, has been actively recruited by Poland, with Polish Football Federation president Cezary Kulesza meeting with Hall’s mother in New York in April to discuss his potential future with the Polish national team.

Neither youngster is likely to be at the upcoming World Cup, given the competitive nature of the USMNT and Poland’s failure to qualify, but both could be key pieces to their MLS sides moving forward, while offering impressive potential to the future of U.S. Soccer, perhaps featuring in the next World Cup cycle in the lead-up to the 2030 tournament.

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