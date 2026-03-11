Premier League Clubs Left Disappointed As Bundesliga Star Decides Future

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has disappointed a slew of Premier League clubs linked with a potential summer transfer after signing a new contract with the Bundesliga team.

Nmecha was shortly due to enter the final two years of his previous deal, a time when clubs might consider cashing in on highly-prized assets—Dortmund usually gets stripped of star talents, like Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham in years gone by.

But 25-year-old Nmecha has instead pledged his future to Dortmund with a new contract that adds two more seasons until the summer of 2030.

Links and speculation relating to Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have spread in recent months, but Nmecha won’t be joining a new team any time soon.

“After some bad luck with injuries at the beginning of his time here in Dortmund, Felix has become a very important part of our team,” sporting director Sebastian Kehl remarked.

“His ability to cover ground and overcome opponents makes him extremely valuable to us in the center of the pitch, and he always finds creative solutions, even under pressure. He brings incredible quality to the field—both for us and for the German national team. We are convinced that his development curve will continue to rise in the future.”

Premier League Clubs Forced to Look Elsewhere

Nmecha’s profile and style of play seemed to tick the boxes that Manchester United in particular are looking for in midfield ahead of next season. The Red Devils, while having a skilled No. 10 in Bruno Fernandes and an excellent deep-lying playmaker in Kobbie Mainoo, lack a classic box-to-box engine.

Manchester City are expected to be in the market for a midfielder, with Bernardo Silva potentially moving on and Rodri’s future also becoming uncertain amid the lure of a move home to Madrid.

Both Manchester clubs have overlapping radars when it comes to other midfield options, with each reported to be taking a strong interest in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

Elliot Anderson recently scored against Man City. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea has lacked depth in the center of the pitch this season, putting pressure on Moisés Caicedo and often forcing right back Reece James into midfield to compensate. Roméo Lavia has had another injury-plagued season, while Dário Essugo only returned from his own lengthy absence when the Blues knocked Wrexham out of the FA Cup over the weekend.

Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are the alternative targets at other Premier League clubs, while Angelo Stiller is attracting attention in the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart.

