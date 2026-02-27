Premier League Injuries for Gameweek 28: Wirtz, Saka Among Possible Absentees

The intensity and sheer volume of football matches these days mean injuries are a more regular occurrence than ever in the Premier League.

Those in European competition are forced to juggle domestic and continental commitments, further draining their depleted batteries, while even the clubs spared midweek excursions are at risk of a bad bout of injury misfortune.

As the campaign nears its conclusion and the stakes are raised, every manager wants their squad at full-strength for the run-in. However, none boast that luxury.

Here is the latest Premier League injury news ahead of Gameweek 28.

Arsenal

Saka is a slight doubt. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

There was little to cause distress for the travelling Arsenal supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, but the early withdrawal of Bukayo Saka through injury was an unwanted sight during their 4–1 demolition of Spurs. It certainly didn’t appear a significant issue for the Englishman, who walked off with ease, but he remains a doubt for the upcoming clash with Chelsea.

The same uncertainty surrounds Ben White and Kai Havertz, both of whom were unavailable for the north London derby. They appear likely to return after knocks, especially given the importance of Sunday’s game, but their comebacks are not guaranteed.

Arsenal currently have just two confirmed absentees for Chelsea’s visit, with Max Dowman and Mikel Merino residing in the treatment room.

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella is a big miss for the Blues. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea are certain to have four absentees through fitness issues for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, with left back Marc Cucurella having recently joined an extensive injury list. Much like clubmate Jamie Gittens, he will miss out with a hamstring problem.

Levi Colwill has been absent for the entire season with an ACL injury, while various ailments have robbed Dário Essugo of his Premier League debut—the summer recruit is back training but unlikely to feature.

There are doubts over Filip Jörgensen and Estêvão, too. The latter’s speed and impact from the bench would be missed against Arsenal if the hamstring complaint that ruled him out of the Burnley draw last weekend sidelines him once again.

Liverpool

Florian Wirtz was injured in Liverpool’s warm-up at the City Ground. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool struggled without the creativity of Florian Wirtz in their fortuitous 1–0 win at Nottingham Forest, the German injuring his back during the warm-up at the City Ground. Arne Slot had initially expected him back in time for Saturday’s meeting with West Ham United but has now admitted he has “no idea” when we will see Wirtz again.

Jeremie Frimpong could also make his return against the Hammers after missing the last five games with a groin injury. Fellow right back Conor Bradley won’t, however, as he’s out for the season, while emergency option Wataru Endo is also sidelined.

Alexander Isak is expected to return around the March international break after breaking his leg just before Christmas, but his comeback remains some way in the distance. Young defender Giovanni Leoni is another long-term absentee after tearing his ACL on his debut.

Manchester CIty

Jérémy Doku could return to the City team. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man City’s Croatian contingent is currently residing on the sidelines as long-term injuries to Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić continue to restrict Pep Guardiola’s options in defense and midfield respectively.

Max Alleyne remains a doubt after being withdrawn in the first half of City’s FA Cup fourth round win over Salford City, while Jérémy Doku is not guaranteed to make his comeback in the weekend’s trip to Leeds United.

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez is a doubt for United’s next outing. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Lisandro Martínez was absent for Manchester United’s narrow 1–0 win at Everton on Monday night, the Argentine potentially missing the upcoming visit from Crystal Palace this Sunday, too—the fixture in which he tore his ACL last February.

Michael Carrick is also without Matthijs de Ligt, who has been absent since the end of November, meaning he’s light of options at center back. Versatile left back Patrick Dorgu is on the treatment table as well.

Mason Mount is nearing his return from injury but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the weekend.

Premier League Injuries Ahead of Gameweek 28

Arsenal

Player Injury Type Status Kai Havertz Muscle Doubt Bukayo Saka Knock Doubt Ben White Knock Doubt Max Dowman Ankle Out Mikel Merino Foot Out

Aston Villa

Player Injury Type Status Alysson Knock Doubt Harvey Elliott Knock Doubt Boubacar Kamara Knee Out John McGinn Knee Out Youri Tielemans Ankle Out

Bournemouth

Player Injury Type Status Matai Akinmboni Fitness Doubt Lewis Cook Hamstring Out Ben Gannon-Doak Hamstring Out Justin Kluivert Knee Out Julio Soler Hamstring Out

Brentford

Player Injury Type Status Aaron Hickey Knock Doubt Michael Kayode Knock Doubt Fábio Carvalho Knee Out Josh Dasilva Knee Out Antoni Milambo Knee Out

Brighton & Hove Albion

Player Injury Type Status Yasin Ayari Shoulder Doubt Solly March Fitness Doubt Stefanos Tzimas Knee Out Adam Webster Knee Out

Burnley

Player Injury Type Status Zeki Amdouni Knee Out Jordan Beyer Hamstring Out Armando Broja Knock Out Josh Cullen Knee Out Connor Roberts Achilles Out Mike Trésor Ankle Out Axel Tuanzebe Achilles Out

Chelsea

Player Injury Type Status Estêvão Hamstring Doubt Filip Jörgensen Knock Doubt Dário Essugo Knock Out Levi Colwill Knee Out Marc Cucurella Hamstring Out Jamie Gittens Hamstring Out

Crystal Palace

Player Injury Type Status Maxence Lacroix Thigh Doubt Cheick Doucouré Knee Out Jefferson Lerma Hamstring Out Jean-Philippe Mateta Knee Out Eddie Nketiah Hamstring Out

Everton

Player Injury Type Status Mark Travers Hand Doubt Carlos Alcaraz Knock Out Jack Grealish Foot Out

Fulham

Player Injury Type Status Sasa Lukić Hamstring Doubt Antonee Robinson Ankle Doubt Kevin Knock Doubt Samuel Chukwueze Calf Out

Leeds United

Player Injury Type Status Noah Okafor Hamstring Out

Liverpool

Player Injury Type Status Jeremie Frimpong Groin Doubt Florian Wirtz Back Doubt Stefan Bajčetić Hamstring Out Connor Bradley Knee Out Jayden Danns Hamstring Out Wataru Endo Foot Out Alexander Isak Ankle Out Giovanni Leoni Knee Out

Manchester City

Player Injury Type Status Max Alleyne Knock Doubt Jérémy Doku Calf Doubt Joško Gvardiol Leg Out Mateo Kovačić Ankle Out

Manchester United

Player Injury Type Status Lisandro Martínez Calf Doubt Mason Mount Knock Doubt Matthijs de Ligt Back Out Patrick Dorgu Hamstring Out

Newcastle United

Player Injury Type Status Jacob Ramsey Hamstring Doubt Bruno Guimarães Hamstring Out Emil Krafth Knee Out Tino Livramento Hamstring Out Lewis Miley Leg Out Fabian Schär Ankle Out

Nottingham Forest

Player Injury Type Status Willy Boly Knee Out Nicolò Savona Knee Out Matz Sels Groin Out John Victor Knee Out Chris Wood Knee Out

Sunderland

Player Injury Type Status Jocelin Ta Bi Ankle Doubt Brian Brobbey Knock Doubt Dennis Cirkin Knock Doubt Nordi Mukiele Calf Doubt Romaine Mundle Knock Doubt Bertrand Traoré Knee Doubt Reinildo Knee Out

Tottenham Hotspur

Player Injury Type Status Pedro Porro Hamstring Doubt Rodrigo Bentancur Hamstring Out Lucas Bergvall Ankle Out Kevin Danso Foot Out Ben Davies Ankle Out Mohammed Kudus Thigh Out Dejan Kulusevski Knee Out James Maddison Knee Out Wilson Odobert Knee Out Destiny Udogie Hamstring Out

West Ham United

Player Injury Type Status Pablo Felipe Calf Out Łukasz Fabiański Back Out

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Player Injury Type Status Leon Chiwome Knee Out Hwang Hee-chan Calf Out

Other Key Injuries

Tottenham’s injury list is unforgiving. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham’s surprise entrance into the relegation battle has been partly caused by a ridiculous amount of bad luck in the injury department. Nine players are certain to miss Gameweek 28, including the likes of Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Brazilian enforcer Bruno Guimarães remains a major miss for Newcastle United as they chase continental qualification, while their fierce local rivals Sunderland might be forced to cope without Brian Brobbey and Nordi Mukiele for the upcoming clash with Bournemouth as they seek to leapfrog the Magpies.

Aston Villa’s decline can be attributed to the absence of their midfield trio of John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara, with Unai Emery’s engine room stretched for this Friday’s Midlands derby against last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brentford sorely missed the long throws of Michael Kayode in the defeat to Brighton and are sweating on the Italian’s fitness as they push for a surprise European berth. Everton, who are also in the hunt for continental football, are still trying to energize their attack without long-term absentee Jack Grealish.

