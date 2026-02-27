SI

Premier League Injuries for Gameweek 28: Wirtz, Saka Among Possible Absentees

No Premier League clubs are free of injuries ahead of a critical round of fixtures.
Florian Wirtz missed last weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest.
The intensity and sheer volume of football matches these days mean injuries are a more regular occurrence than ever in the Premier League.

Those in European competition are forced to juggle domestic and continental commitments, further draining their depleted batteries, while even the clubs spared midweek excursions are at risk of a bad bout of injury misfortune.

As the campaign nears its conclusion and the stakes are raised, every manager wants their squad at full-strength for the run-in. However, none boast that luxury.

Here is the latest Premier League injury news ahead of Gameweek 28.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka
Saka is a slight doubt. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

There was little to cause distress for the travelling Arsenal supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, but the early withdrawal of Bukayo Saka through injury was an unwanted sight during their 4–1 demolition of Spurs. It certainly didn’t appear a significant issue for the Englishman, who walked off with ease, but he remains a doubt for the upcoming clash with Chelsea.

The same uncertainty surrounds Ben White and Kai Havertz, both of whom were unavailable for the north London derby. They appear likely to return after knocks, especially given the importance of Sunday’s game, but their comebacks are not guaranteed.

Arsenal currently have just two confirmed absentees for Chelsea’s visit, with Max Dowman and Mikel Merino residing in the treatment room.

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella is a big miss for the Blues. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea are certain to have four absentees through fitness issues for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, with left back Marc Cucurella having recently joined an extensive injury list. Much like clubmate Jamie Gittens, he will miss out with a hamstring problem.

Levi Colwill has been absent for the entire season with an ACL injury, while various ailments have robbed Dário Essugo of his Premier League debut—the summer recruit is back training but unlikely to feature.

There are doubts over Filip Jörgensen and Estêvão, too. The latter’s speed and impact from the bench would be missed against Arsenal if the hamstring complaint that ruled him out of the Burnley draw last weekend sidelines him once again.

Liverpool

Florian Wirtz
Florian Wirtz was injured in Liverpool’s warm-up at the City Ground. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool struggled without the creativity of Florian Wirtz in their fortuitous 1–0 win at Nottingham Forest, the German injuring his back during the warm-up at the City Ground. Arne Slot had initially expected him back in time for Saturday’s meeting with West Ham United but has now admitted he has “no idea” when we will see Wirtz again.

Jeremie Frimpong could also make his return against the Hammers after missing the last five games with a groin injury. Fellow right back Conor Bradley won’t, however, as he’s out for the season, while emergency option Wataru Endo is also sidelined.

Alexander Isak is expected to return around the March international break after breaking his leg just before Christmas, but his comeback remains some way in the distance. Young defender Giovanni Leoni is another long-term absentee after tearing his ACL on his debut.

Manchester CIty

Jérémy Dok
Jérémy Doku could return to the City team. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man City’s Croatian contingent is currently residing on the sidelines as long-term injuries to Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić continue to restrict Pep Guardiola’s options in defense and midfield respectively.

Max Alleyne remains a doubt after being withdrawn in the first half of City’s FA Cup fourth round win over Salford City, while Jérémy Doku is not guaranteed to make his comeback in the weekend’s trip to Leeds United.

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez
Lisandro Martínez is a doubt for United’s next outing. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Lisandro Martínez was absent for Manchester United’s narrow 1–0 win at Everton on Monday night, the Argentine potentially missing the upcoming visit from Crystal Palace this Sunday, too—the fixture in which he tore his ACL last February.

Michael Carrick is also without Matthijs de Ligt, who has been absent since the end of November, meaning he’s light of options at center back. Versatile left back Patrick Dorgu is on the treatment table as well.

Mason Mount is nearing his return from injury but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the weekend.

Premier League Injuries Ahead of Gameweek 28

Arsenal

Player

Injury Type

Status

Kai Havertz

Muscle

Doubt

Bukayo Saka

Knock

Doubt

Ben White

Knock

Doubt

Max Dowman

Ankle

Out

Mikel Merino

Foot

Out

Aston Villa

Player

Injury Type

Status

Alysson

Knock

Doubt

Harvey Elliott

Knock

Doubt

Boubacar Kamara

Knee

Out

John McGinn

Knee

Out

Youri Tielemans

Ankle

Out

Bournemouth

Player

Injury Type

Status

Matai Akinmboni

Fitness

Doubt

Lewis Cook

Hamstring

Out

Ben Gannon-Doak

Hamstring

Out

Justin Kluivert

Knee

Out

Julio Soler

Hamstring

Out

Brentford

Player

Injury Type

Status

Aaron Hickey

Knock

Doubt

Michael Kayode

Knock

Doubt

Fábio Carvalho

Knee

Out

Josh Dasilva

Knee

Out

Antoni Milambo

Knee

Out

Brighton & Hove Albion

Player

Injury Type

Status

Yasin Ayari

Shoulder

Doubt

Solly March

Fitness

Doubt

Stefanos Tzimas

Knee

Out

Adam Webster

Knee

Out

Burnley

Player

Injury Type

Status

Zeki Amdouni

Knee

Out

Jordan Beyer

Hamstring

Out

Armando Broja

Knock

Out

Josh Cullen

Knee

Out

Connor Roberts

Achilles

Out

Mike Trésor

Ankle

Out

Axel Tuanzebe

Achilles

Out

Chelsea

Player

Injury Type

Status

Estêvão

Hamstring

Doubt

Filip Jörgensen

Knock

Doubt

Dário Essugo

Knock

Out

Levi Colwill

Knee

Out

Marc Cucurella

Hamstring

Out

Jamie Gittens

Hamstring

Out

Crystal Palace

Player

Injury Type

Status

Maxence Lacroix

Thigh

Doubt

Cheick Doucouré

Knee

Out

Jefferson Lerma

Hamstring

Out

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Knee

Out

Eddie Nketiah

Hamstring

Out

Everton

Player

Injury Type

Status

Mark Travers

Hand

Doubt

Carlos Alcaraz

Knock

Out

Jack Grealish

Foot

Out

Fulham

Player

Injury Type

Status

Sasa Lukić

Hamstring

Doubt

Antonee Robinson

Ankle

Doubt

Kevin

Knock

Doubt

Samuel Chukwueze

Calf

Out

Leeds United

Player

Injury Type

Status

Noah Okafor

Hamstring

Out

Liverpool

Player

Injury Type

Status

Jeremie Frimpong

Groin

Doubt

Florian Wirtz

Back

Doubt

Stefan Bajčetić

Hamstring

Out

Connor Bradley

Knee

Out

Jayden Danns

Hamstring

Out

Wataru Endo

Foot

Out

Alexander Isak

Ankle

Out

Giovanni Leoni

Knee

Out

Manchester City

Player

Injury Type

Status

Max Alleyne

Knock

Doubt

Jérémy Doku

Calf

Doubt

Joško Gvardiol

Leg

Out

Mateo Kovačić

Ankle

Out

Manchester United

Player

Injury Type

Status

Lisandro Martínez

Calf

Doubt

Mason Mount

Knock

Doubt

Matthijs de Ligt

Back

Out

Patrick Dorgu

Hamstring

Out

Newcastle United

Player

Injury Type

Status

Jacob Ramsey

Hamstring

Doubt

Bruno Guimarães

Hamstring

Out

Emil Krafth

Knee

Out

Tino Livramento

Hamstring

Out

Lewis Miley

Leg

Out

Fabian Schär

Ankle

Out

Nottingham Forest

Player

Injury Type

Status

Willy Boly

Knee

Out

Nicolò Savona

Knee

Out

Matz Sels

Groin

Out

John Victor

Knee

Out

Chris Wood

Knee

Out

Sunderland

Player

Injury Type

Status

Jocelin Ta Bi

Ankle

Doubt

Brian Brobbey

Knock

Doubt

Dennis Cirkin

Knock

Doubt

Nordi Mukiele

Calf

Doubt

Romaine Mundle

Knock

Doubt

Bertrand Traoré

Knee

Doubt

Reinildo

Knee

Out

Tottenham Hotspur

Player

Injury Type

Status

Pedro Porro

Hamstring

Doubt

Rodrigo Bentancur

Hamstring

Out

Lucas Bergvall

Ankle

Out

Kevin Danso

Foot

Out

Ben Davies

Ankle

Out

Mohammed Kudus

Thigh

Out

Dejan Kulusevski

Knee

Out

James Maddison

Knee

Out

Wilson Odobert

Knee

Out

Destiny Udogie

Hamstring

Out

West Ham United

Player

Injury Type

Status

Pablo Felipe

Calf

Out

Łukasz Fabiański

Back

Out

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Player

Injury Type

Status

Leon Chiwome

Knee

Out

Hwang Hee-chan

Calf

Out

Other Key Injuries

Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham’s injury list is unforgiving. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham’s surprise entrance into the relegation battle has been partly caused by a ridiculous amount of bad luck in the injury department. Nine players are certain to miss Gameweek 28, including the likes of Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Brazilian enforcer Bruno Guimarães remains a major miss for Newcastle United as they chase continental qualification, while their fierce local rivals Sunderland might be forced to cope without Brian Brobbey and Nordi Mukiele for the upcoming clash with Bournemouth as they seek to leapfrog the Magpies.

Aston Villa’s decline can be attributed to the absence of their midfield trio of John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara, with Unai Emery’s engine room stretched for this Friday’s Midlands derby against last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brentford sorely missed the long throws of Michael Kayode in the defeat to Brighton and are sweating on the Italian’s fitness as they push for a surprise European berth. Everton, who are also in the hunt for continental football, are still trying to energize their attack without long-term absentee Jack Grealish.

