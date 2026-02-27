Premier League Injuries for Gameweek 28: Wirtz, Saka Among Possible Absentees
The intensity and sheer volume of football matches these days mean injuries are a more regular occurrence than ever in the Premier League.
Those in European competition are forced to juggle domestic and continental commitments, further draining their depleted batteries, while even the clubs spared midweek excursions are at risk of a bad bout of injury misfortune.
As the campaign nears its conclusion and the stakes are raised, every manager wants their squad at full-strength for the run-in. However, none boast that luxury.
Here is the latest Premier League injury news ahead of Gameweek 28.
Arsenal
There was little to cause distress for the travelling Arsenal supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, but the early withdrawal of Bukayo Saka through injury was an unwanted sight during their 4–1 demolition of Spurs. It certainly didn’t appear a significant issue for the Englishman, who walked off with ease, but he remains a doubt for the upcoming clash with Chelsea.
The same uncertainty surrounds Ben White and Kai Havertz, both of whom were unavailable for the north London derby. They appear likely to return after knocks, especially given the importance of Sunday’s game, but their comebacks are not guaranteed.
Arsenal currently have just two confirmed absentees for Chelsea’s visit, with Max Dowman and Mikel Merino residing in the treatment room.
Chelsea
Chelsea are certain to have four absentees through fitness issues for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, with left back Marc Cucurella having recently joined an extensive injury list. Much like clubmate Jamie Gittens, he will miss out with a hamstring problem.
Levi Colwill has been absent for the entire season with an ACL injury, while various ailments have robbed Dário Essugo of his Premier League debut—the summer recruit is back training but unlikely to feature.
There are doubts over Filip Jörgensen and Estêvão, too. The latter’s speed and impact from the bench would be missed against Arsenal if the hamstring complaint that ruled him out of the Burnley draw last weekend sidelines him once again.
Liverpool
Liverpool struggled without the creativity of Florian Wirtz in their fortuitous 1–0 win at Nottingham Forest, the German injuring his back during the warm-up at the City Ground. Arne Slot had initially expected him back in time for Saturday’s meeting with West Ham United but has now admitted he has “no idea” when we will see Wirtz again.
Jeremie Frimpong could also make his return against the Hammers after missing the last five games with a groin injury. Fellow right back Conor Bradley won’t, however, as he’s out for the season, while emergency option Wataru Endo is also sidelined.
Alexander Isak is expected to return around the March international break after breaking his leg just before Christmas, but his comeback remains some way in the distance. Young defender Giovanni Leoni is another long-term absentee after tearing his ACL on his debut.
Manchester CIty
Man City’s Croatian contingent is currently residing on the sidelines as long-term injuries to Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić continue to restrict Pep Guardiola’s options in defense and midfield respectively.
Max Alleyne remains a doubt after being withdrawn in the first half of City’s FA Cup fourth round win over Salford City, while Jérémy Doku is not guaranteed to make his comeback in the weekend’s trip to Leeds United.
Manchester United
Lisandro Martínez was absent for Manchester United’s narrow 1–0 win at Everton on Monday night, the Argentine potentially missing the upcoming visit from Crystal Palace this Sunday, too—the fixture in which he tore his ACL last February.
Michael Carrick is also without Matthijs de Ligt, who has been absent since the end of November, meaning he’s light of options at center back. Versatile left back Patrick Dorgu is on the treatment table as well.
Mason Mount is nearing his return from injury but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the weekend.
Premier League Injuries Ahead of Gameweek 28
Arsenal
Player
Injury Type
Status
Kai Havertz
Muscle
Doubt
Bukayo Saka
Knock
Doubt
Ben White
Knock
Doubt
Max Dowman
Ankle
Out
Mikel Merino
Foot
Out
Aston Villa
Player
Injury Type
Status
Alysson
Knock
Doubt
Harvey Elliott
Knock
Doubt
Boubacar Kamara
Knee
Out
John McGinn
Knee
Out
Youri Tielemans
Ankle
Out
Bournemouth
Player
Injury Type
Status
Matai Akinmboni
Fitness
Doubt
Lewis Cook
Hamstring
Out
Ben Gannon-Doak
Hamstring
Out
Justin Kluivert
Knee
Out
Julio Soler
Hamstring
Out
Brentford
Player
Injury Type
Status
Aaron Hickey
Knock
Doubt
Michael Kayode
Knock
Doubt
Fábio Carvalho
Knee
Out
Josh Dasilva
Knee
Out
Antoni Milambo
Knee
Out
Brighton & Hove Albion
Player
Injury Type
Status
Yasin Ayari
Shoulder
Doubt
Solly March
Fitness
Doubt
Stefanos Tzimas
Knee
Out
Adam Webster
Knee
Out
Burnley
Player
Injury Type
Status
Zeki Amdouni
Knee
Out
Jordan Beyer
Hamstring
Out
Armando Broja
Knock
Out
Josh Cullen
Knee
Out
Connor Roberts
Achilles
Out
Mike Trésor
Ankle
Out
Axel Tuanzebe
Achilles
Out
Chelsea
Player
Injury Type
Status
Estêvão
Hamstring
Doubt
Filip Jörgensen
Knock
Doubt
Dário Essugo
Knock
Out
Levi Colwill
Knee
Out
Marc Cucurella
Hamstring
Out
Jamie Gittens
Hamstring
Out
Crystal Palace
Player
Injury Type
Status
Maxence Lacroix
Thigh
Doubt
Cheick Doucouré
Knee
Out
Jefferson Lerma
Hamstring
Out
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Knee
Out
Eddie Nketiah
Hamstring
Out
Everton
Player
Injury Type
Status
Mark Travers
Hand
Doubt
Carlos Alcaraz
Knock
Out
Jack Grealish
Foot
Out
Fulham
Player
Injury Type
Status
Sasa Lukić
Hamstring
Doubt
Antonee Robinson
Ankle
Doubt
Kevin
Knock
Doubt
Samuel Chukwueze
Calf
Out
Leeds United
Player
Injury Type
Status
Noah Okafor
Hamstring
Out
Liverpool
Player
Injury Type
Status
Jeremie Frimpong
Groin
Doubt
Florian Wirtz
Back
Doubt
Stefan Bajčetić
Hamstring
Out
Connor Bradley
Knee
Out
Jayden Danns
Hamstring
Out
Wataru Endo
Foot
Out
Alexander Isak
Ankle
Out
Giovanni Leoni
Knee
Out
Manchester City
Player
Injury Type
Status
Max Alleyne
Knock
Doubt
Jérémy Doku
Calf
Doubt
Joško Gvardiol
Leg
Out
Mateo Kovačić
Ankle
Out
Manchester United
Player
Injury Type
Status
Lisandro Martínez
Calf
Doubt
Mason Mount
Knock
Doubt
Matthijs de Ligt
Back
Out
Patrick Dorgu
Hamstring
Out
Newcastle United
Player
Injury Type
Status
Jacob Ramsey
Hamstring
Doubt
Bruno Guimarães
Hamstring
Out
Emil Krafth
Knee
Out
Tino Livramento
Hamstring
Out
Lewis Miley
Leg
Out
Fabian Schär
Ankle
Out
Nottingham Forest
Player
Injury Type
Status
Willy Boly
Knee
Out
Nicolò Savona
Knee
Out
Matz Sels
Groin
Out
John Victor
Knee
Out
Chris Wood
Knee
Out
Sunderland
Player
Injury Type
Status
Jocelin Ta Bi
Ankle
Doubt
Brian Brobbey
Knock
Doubt
Dennis Cirkin
Knock
Doubt
Nordi Mukiele
Calf
Doubt
Romaine Mundle
Knock
Doubt
Bertrand Traoré
Knee
Doubt
Reinildo
Knee
Out
Tottenham Hotspur
Player
Injury Type
Status
Pedro Porro
Hamstring
Doubt
Rodrigo Bentancur
Hamstring
Out
Lucas Bergvall
Ankle
Out
Kevin Danso
Foot
Out
Ben Davies
Ankle
Out
Mohammed Kudus
Thigh
Out
Dejan Kulusevski
Knee
Out
James Maddison
Knee
Out
Wilson Odobert
Knee
Out
Destiny Udogie
Hamstring
Out
West Ham United
Player
Injury Type
Status
Pablo Felipe
Calf
Out
Łukasz Fabiański
Back
Out
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Player
Injury Type
Status
Leon Chiwome
Knee
Out
Hwang Hee-chan
Calf
Out
Other Key Injuries
Tottenham’s surprise entrance into the relegation battle has been partly caused by a ridiculous amount of bad luck in the injury department. Nine players are certain to miss Gameweek 28, including the likes of Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.
Brazilian enforcer Bruno Guimarães remains a major miss for Newcastle United as they chase continental qualification, while their fierce local rivals Sunderland might be forced to cope without Brian Brobbey and Nordi Mukiele for the upcoming clash with Bournemouth as they seek to leapfrog the Magpies.
Aston Villa’s decline can be attributed to the absence of their midfield trio of John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara, with Unai Emery’s engine room stretched for this Friday’s Midlands derby against last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Brentford sorely missed the long throws of Michael Kayode in the defeat to Brighton and are sweating on the Italian’s fitness as they push for a surprise European berth. Everton, who are also in the hunt for continental football, are still trying to energize their attack without long-term absentee Jack Grealish.
