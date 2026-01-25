Premier League Predictions: Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd, Aston Villa Chase Sunday Wins

With Manchester City victorious on Saturday afternoon, Arsenal know they must beat old rivals Manchester United at Emirates Stadium to re-establish their seven-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

Aston Villa also know they must overcome Newcastle United to keep in touch, having surprisingly dropped points last time out against Everton.

There’s also the small matter of a London derby between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, as well as Brentford’s hosting of relegation battlers Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

There’s been rocky times in both south and west London of late. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Well, it’s three wins out of four for Liam Rosenior. That win percentage would likely facilitate a long and glorious spell as Chelsea manager, but the first dose of adversity doesn’t feel too far away.

A 2–0 win over Brentford at least brought their winless run in the Premier League to an end, although the Bees undoubtedly left Stamford Bridge with strong feelings of regret. Chelsea were rather fortunate to claim all three points, and their performance in the week suggests they’re bound to toil at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace remain in a tailspin, but Steve Parish failed to give into Oliver Glasner’s apparent wish to get the boot last weekend. The Austrian will thus be in the home dugout for Chelsea’s visit, and the hosts are aiming to claim their first league win since Dec. 7.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–1 Chelsea

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford are favourites to add to Forest’s relegation woes. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Defeat at the City Ground in Gameweek 1 was supposed to signal a sign of things to come for Keith Andrews at Brentford. However, Thomas Frank’s former set-piece coach has drastically exceeded expectations during his first managerial stint.

The Bees are on track to outperform their very best season under Frank’s tutelage (ninth in 2022–23), as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table. Home form has been key to their success, with their 24-point haul from 11 games at the Gtech being the fourth-best record in the division.

Nottingham Forest haven’t exactly suffered on their travels this season, but they were beaten overseas in the Europa League on Thursday. Their slog in Braga may play a role in Sunday’s game against the physical, transition-heavy hosts.

Prediction: Brentford 3–1 Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle have home advantage. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The reverse fixture was as lifeless and uneventful as any Premier League clash this season, but there’s scope for Sunday’s fixture on Tyneside to be a belter.

Aston Villa’s home defeat to Everton last weekend has added a bit of extra spice to the Villans’ camp, with Unai Emery’s post-match interview depicting a manager who’s on the brink and not one who’s distinctly overachieved.

Villa returned to winning ways at Fenerbahçe on Thursday, while Newcastle United cruised past PSV Eindhoven the night before.

The Magpies are utterly indifferent away from home, but mightily tough to fluster in front of the Toon Army.

Prediction: Newcastle 3–2 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Arsenal and Man Utd were big title rivals in the 1990s and 2000s. | Visionhaus/IMAGO/Getty Images

Michael Carrick and Mikel Arteta shared the field on multiple occasions during their playing days, and Sunday’s game at the Emirates won’t be the first touchline they’ve occupied together since venturing into management.

During his first interim spell in charge of Manchester United, Carrick led the Red Devils to a 3–2 victory over Arteta’s Arsenal. A Cristiano Ronaldo brace proved the difference on that occasion.

Carrick doesn’t have an all-time great to call upon this weekend, but Ronaldo’s compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, was majestic in last week’s 2–0 derby success. In fact, United were outstanding as a collective, and their performance would’ve undoubtedly unnerved a few Arsenal supporters heading into this one.

While the league leaders fell flat at Forest last weekend, they still boast a seven-point lead at the summit. In the week, the Gunners cruised past Inter with a much-changed XI at San Siro.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–1 Man Utd

