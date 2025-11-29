Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 13
Last weekend served up another bout of Premier League drama with some sizeable scalps and derby day delights.
Surprise defeats for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United sent shockwaves across the division, while the headline fixture lived up to its prematch hype as Eberechi Eze’s stellar hat-trick helped Arsenal down local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
The table-topping Gunners will be involved the standout clash of the upcoming weekend, too, travelling to Chelsea as they seek to navigate another hurdle to Premier League glory. For the four of the traditional ‘Big Six’ who tasted defeat last weekend, more misery could be on the cards.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Gameweek 13 will pan out.
Brentford vs. Burnley
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Brentford’s clash with Burnley is unlikely to get pulses racing, but if it’s anything like the Bees’ last outing then drama will ensue.
Igor Thiago, Brentford’s star striker, was at the heart of things for good and bad against Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring and missing a stoppage-time penalty in the 2–1 defeat. The Brazilian is likely to pop up again on Saturday afternoon having only failed to score in five of Brentford’s league matches this term.
Based on their tussle with Chelsea, Burnley will offer little resistance. Three successive defeats and five losses from six away matches suggests another bruising could be on the cards for Scott Parker’s men.
Prediction: Brentford 3–1 Burnley
Man City vs. Leeds United
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Having enjoyed an excellent run of form between mid-September and mid-November, things have turned sour since the international break for Manchester City. Back-to-back defeats at Newcastle United and at home to Bayer Leverkusen have thrown up more questions over their ability to compete for league and continental glory.
Pep Guardiola rung the changes midweek and was punished, but will likely name a more familiar lineup against Leeds United on Saturday. That should do the trick as the Cityzens aim to get back on track.
Leeds have underwhelmed on their travels this season and could suffer the same fate as fellow newly-promoted side Burnley, who were trounced at the Etihad back in September.
Prediction: Man City 3–1 Leeds
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Sunderland are one of just five teams unbeaten on home turf in the Premier League this season, having split their six Stadium of Light appearances evenly between wins and draws. A hardfought point against Arsenal on their last Wearside outing epitomised their fighting spirit and tenacity.
However, the Black Cats did suffer their first defeat of November last time out as they were narrowly beaten by Fulham, and they will hope momentum isn’t running out after an excellent start to the campaign.
Bournemouth, who are struggling for form after an early season surge, will look to further dent Sunderland’s aspirations having fought from two goals down to avoid a third straight defeat last weekend.
Prediction: Sunderland 1–1 Bournemouth
Everton vs. Newcastle United
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 p.m. PT
Everton and Newcastle both conquered Manchester giants last weekend.
The Toffees stunned Man Utd on Monday night in a drama-fuelled affair, winning 1–0 at Old Trafford despite playing the match with 10 men for around 75 minutes following Idrissa Gueye’s dismissal for raising his hands to his own teammate Michael Keane.
Tempers also flared during Newcastle’s 2–1 victory over Man City, with Harvey Barnes playing hero following two decisive second-half strikes.
But midweek defeat on the road to Marseille has underscored Newcastle’s need for the St James’ Park crowd as their 12th man, with the Magpies having won just once away from home in all competitions this term.
Prediction: Everton 2–1 Newcastle
Tottenham vs. Fulham
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Thomas Frank had helped solidify Tottenham’s rearguard at the start of his reign, but the Lilywhites have now conceded 11 times across their past three matches. Tricky fixtures with Manchester United, Arsenal and then Paris Saint-Germain have piled pressure on the ex-Brentford boss.
Spurs will be short on confidence for their visit from fellow capital side Fulham, especially given they have underwhelmed in north London. They have the second-worst home record in the Premier League this season having won just one of six matches in front of their own fans.
Fulham, who have won two of their last three, will be aiming to take full advantage and exacerbate Tottenham’s woes. Fatigue could also limit Frank’s men, who were involved in a 5–3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.
Prediction: Tottenham 2–2 Fulham
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT
Hopes that Man Utd had turned the corner have turned out to be somewhat premature. Their disastrous defeat to Everton last time out was as bad as things get, with Ruben Amorim once again taking aim at his side after the loss.
A trip to Crystal Palace is the last thing the Red Devils need, with the Eagles in quietly impressive form. They are fifth in the Premier League—five places above United—and have kept three successive clean sheets in the top flight.
Thursday night exploits might result in a slightly leggier performance from the Eagles, but they will fancy their chances of conquering United. Selhurst Park is an intimidating venue for teams low on confidence.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–0 Man Utd
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 2.05 p.m. GMT / 9.05 a.m. ET / 6.05 a.m. PT
A West Midlands derby graces our television sets on Sunday afternoon as Aston Villa host their out-of-sorts rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Rob Edwards began his reign as Wolves boss with defeat to Crystal Palace, meaning the Old Gold are still yet to taste victory in the league this term. They have accumulated just two points and are already nine off safety.
Villa, who faced off against Swiss side Young Boys on Thursday, will be keen to secure bragging rights and pile even more misery on their foes. After a sleepy start to the term, Unai Emery’s men are now up to fourth.
Prediction: Aston Villa 2–0 Wolves
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 2.05 p.m. GMT / 9.05 a.m. ET / 6.05 a.m. PT
Sean Dyche has helped turn things around for Nottingham Forest after Ange Postecoglou’s disastrous stint at the City Ground and the Englishman has now guided the Midlands side to back-to-back league wins.
Beating Leeds on home soil was expected but their 3–0 annihilation of Liverpool at Anfield was a welcome surprise for Forest supporters—a result which elevated them out of the relegation zone and into 16th.
Brighton have flown under the radar this season and they’re currently sixth despite receiving little attention, with the potential to move into the top four this weekend.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–2 Brighton
West Ham vs. Liverpool
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 2.05 p.m. GMT / 9.05 a.m. ET / 6.05 a.m. PT
Who saw this coming? Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, are currently languishing in 12th place and enduring their lowest ebb in decades. Nine defeats from 12 in all competitions and three successive defeats by a three-goal margin for the first time since 1953 mean it’s crisis time for Arne Slot.
Beating West Ham on the road this weekend is essential, but the shock 4–1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday will have further sapped their confidence. Unfortunately for Slot, he’s facing a resurgent Hammers side, too.
The Irons are unbeaten in their last three and have won two on the spin at the London Stadium. Both sides are conceding at an alarming rate, but Liverpool‘s apathetic backline are currently leading the way for disastrous defences.
Prediction: West Ham 3–2 Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
Chelsea and Arsenal both enjoyed stellar Champions League victories midweek, the Blues overcoming Barcelona and the Gunners toppling Bayern Munich. Their Sunday duel in the Premier League promises fireworks.
The London rivals are both walking on air after recent results and performances, with Chelsea currently Arsenal’s closest title challengers. Victory for the Blues on Sunday would move them to within just three points of Mikel Arteta’s men.
Beating this Arsenal team is an incredible challenge that, rather ironically, only Liverpool have managed this season. The Gunners boast Europe’s sternest defence and have an array of threats from both open play and set pieces.
This one should be an enjoyable watch.
Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal
Premier League Gameweek 13 Predictions
Date
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Result
Saturday, Nov. 29
3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. a.m. ET
Brentford vs. Burnley
3–1
Saturday, Nov. 29
3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Man City vs. Leeds
3–1
Saturday, Nov. 29
3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth
1–1
Saturday, Nov. 29
5:30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET
Everton vs. Newcastle
2–1
Saturday, Nov. 29
8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Fulham
2–2
Sunday, Nov. 30
12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd
1–0
Sunday, Nov. 30
2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET
Aston Villa vs. Wolves
2–0
Sunday, Nov. 30
2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton
1–2
Sunday, Nov. 30
2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET
West Ham vs. Liverpool
3–2
Sunday, Nov. 30
4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
1–1