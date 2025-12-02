Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 14
There’s little time for respite for Premier League clubs this week, as the first midweek outings of the 2025–26 campaign beckon.
While some have been able to put their feet up during the week, with midweek schedules so far dominated by domestic and continental cup action, the entire division will take to the field to kick off the league’s December slate, and more games are arriving at the weekend, too!
Manchester City, despite the unconvincing nature of their win over Leeds United, were the big winners of Gameweek 13 because of Sunday’s draw at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Arsenal, and while there’s an absence of heavyweight clashes this week, there’s scope for the dynamic at the top to shift once more.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Gameweek 14 will pan out.
Jump to:
- Bournemouth vs. Everton
- Fulham vs. Manchester City
- Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal vs. Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
- Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest
- Leeds United vs. Chelsea
- Liverpool vs. Sunderland
- Manchester United vs. West Ham United
- 2025–26 Premier League Gameweek 14 Predictions
Bournemouth vs. Everton
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Dr. Everton was on hand to help Newcastle United to their first away win in the Premier League this season, with the Magpies dominating from set pieces and cashing-in on some shoddy Toffees defending to win 4–1 on Merseyside.
Everton were thus brought back down to earth after their historic win at Old Trafford last Monday, and they’re now preparing to make the long trip south for a clash with Bournemouth.
The Cherries were once flying high, but Saturday’s collapse at the Stadium of Light was their third defeat in four games, and they’re now down to 11th in the table, rendering Tuesday’s fixture a mid-table duel.
Prediction: Bournemouth 2–1 Everton
Fulham vs. Manchester City
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Man City were cruising at home to Leeds, but their inability to deal with—*checks notes*—Dominic Calvert-Lewin meant they risked surrendering points to the newly-promoted side.
Fortunately, the in-form Phil Foden was on hand to bail Pep Guardiola’s side out, and their deficit at the top was trimmed to five points thanks to Chelsea’s gutsy performance with 10 on Sunday.
Fulham took advantage of a Tottenham Hotspur side frightened to perform in front of their supporters and are suddenly well clear of relegation trouble. The Cottagers have won three of their last four, and will be licking their lips at City’s second-half showing from Saturday.
Prediction: Fulham 1–2 Man City
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
The Tottenham hierarchy will give Thomas Frank time to sort the mess out in N17, but last week was a hugely damaging one for the Dane, who is losing factions of a disconnected fanbase with each passing game.
Saturday’s 2–1 defeat at home to Fulham was a disaster, and few are looking forward to Tuesday’s trip to St. James’ Park. Spurs have already lost 2–0 away to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup this season, during which the hosts barely had to exit second gear.
Moreover, the Magpies remain excellent on home soil and will be emboldened from their first away Premier League win of the season.
Prediction: Newcastle 3–1 Tottenham
Arsenal vs. Brentford
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Arsenal would’ve taken a point at Stamford Bridge before Sunday’s top-of-the-table duel, but Moisés Caicedo’s first-half red card presented the Gunners with a golden opportunity to take complete control of the title race.
A spirited Blues showing with a man down meant the spoils were shared, and Arsenal’s lead at the summit is still a healthy five points heading into the midweek fixtures.
Up next for the league leaders is a home game against Brentford. The Bees have the red-hot Igor Thiago leading the line, but they’ve lost five of their six away games this season and there are currently few tougher places to visit than the Emirates.
Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Unai Emery’s snipers climbed up to third in the Premier League table on the weekend. The first crisis team of 2025–26 have resorted to shooting on sight, but their pinpoint accuracy from range means no side in the top flight has amassed more points than the Villans over the past six games.
Many will question whether their current success is sustainable, and they were hardly convincing against the division‘s worst outfit at the weekend.
A trip to the Amex represents a stern test for Emery’s men, with Brighton & Hove Albion victorious at the City Ground on Sunday and another of the Premier League‘s form teams.
Prediction: Brighton 2–0 Aston Villa
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Midweek ventures are nothing new to Crystal Palace this season, but they’ve struggled to cope with the increased workload so far.
Again, they were beaten off the back of a Conference League outing, with Manchester United taking advantage of a tired second-half showing from the hosts, who also lost Ismaïla Sarr through injury.
Can the Eagles return to winning ways at Turf Moor? Burnley have been pretty competitive upon their return, but they’ve drifted into the relegation zone and few expect them to ever exit. Scott Parker’s side lost all four of their November outings.
Prediction: Burnley 0–0 Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Are Wolves heading towards the worst Premier League team of all-time conversation?
They’ve notched just two points from 13 games, and are on track to finish with no more than six come season’s end. That, of course, would break Derby County’s record of 11 from 2007–08, which Southampton flirted with last season.
Rob Edwards has overseen a pair of defeats since taking the job on, but there were reasons for encouragement from Sunday’s West Midlands Derby at Villa Park. On Wednesday, they’ll welcome Nottingham Forest to Molineux, with the visitors struggling for consistency under their new manager, but they have certainly improved.
Prediction: Wolves 1–1 Nottingham Forest
Leeds United vs. Chelsea
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
A historic rivalry is rekindled under the lights at Elland Road, and there was a point on Saturday when it looked like the hosts would have an interim manager at the helm.
Daniel Farke’s sacking is regarded as inevitable, but that seems harsh given the start to the season Leeds United have made. Sure, they’ve lost four in a row, and sit 18th with 11 points, but what were the expectations for this team?
Saturday’s fightback at the Etihad perhaps kept Farke in the job, with the German’s half-time changes making all the difference.
It doesn’t get much easier for Leeds, though, with Chelsea coming to town. The Blues are without the suspended Caicedo, but they’ve performed like title contenders since returning from the November break.
Prediction: Leeds 1–2 Chelsea
Liverpool vs. Sunderland
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
There was no master plan from Arne Slot that helped Liverpool stop the rot at West Ham, but the performance offered a glimpse into their future without Mohamed Salah. Instead, Florian Wirtz was at the heart of their success, while Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal for the club.
However, West Ham were pitiful, and unlike the Hammers, Sunderland will get in the Reds’ faces at Anfield.
The Black Cats have been exceptional at home and slightly meeker away, but they must sense that there’s a chance to do something special on Merseyside. Liverpool remain vulnerable, and this should be a cracking contest.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Sunderland
Manchester United vs. West Ham United
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 4
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Ruben Amorim is doing just about enough to silence the sack talk. After Monday’s woeful defeat to Everton, his team fought back at Selhurst Park and earned a 2–1 victory that was probably deserved based on their second-half showing.
They’re back at Old Trafford in the week, with a West Ham side that performed so indifferently on Sunday visiting the Theatre of Dreams.
Manchester United had steadied before the break, but it’s still hard to discern what exactly you’re going to get from Amorim’s side. After winning impressively at the weekend, they could quite easily get turned over on Thursday night. You just don’t know.
Prediction: Man Utd 1–0 West Ham
2025–26 Premier League Gameweek 14 Predictions
Date
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Result
Tuesday, Dec. 2
7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Everton
2–1
Tuesday, Dec. 2
7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Fulham vs. Man City
1–2
Tuesday, Dec. 2
8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET
Newcastle vs. Tottenham
3–1
Wednesday, Dec. 3
7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Brentford
2–0
Wednesday, Dec. 3
7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Brighton vs. Aston Villa
2–0
Wednesday, Dec. 3
7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
0–0
Wednesday, Dec. 3
7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest
1–1
Wednesday, Dec. 3
8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET
Leeds vs. Chelsea
1–2
Wednesday, Dec. 3
8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Sunderland
2–2
Thursday, Dec. 4
8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Man Utd vs. West Ham
1–0