Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 21
The hectic January period is already in full swing as Premier League supporters prepare for another round of midweek action.
The new year has already provided mass drama with Chelsea and Manchester United opting for managerial changes and Gameweek 21 promises to deliver further spectacle on the field.
The bulk of action arrives on Wednesday as the Blues and Red Devils are among those competing, but the blockbuster fixture of the round is staged alone on Thursday as aspiring champions Arsenal host current title holders Liverpool.
With some cracking fixtures to be played, here are Sports Illustrated’s GW21 predictions in the Premier League.
West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 6
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Nuno Espírito Santo has donned the tracksuits of both West Ham United and Nottingham Forest this season but he may not be representing the latter for much longer. A weekend defeat to another former employer and previously winless Wolverhampton Wanderers marked a new low for the Hammers.
West Ham are currently languishing in 18th place but will move to within a single point of fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest with victory on Tuesday night. Another defeat could spell the end for the Portuguese coach.
Fortunately for the 51-year-old, he faces an outfit in similarly poor form. Forest have lost their last four matches in the Premier League and their remarkably defensive approach in the weekend defeat to Aston Villa, which yielded just 27% possession, has exacerbated concerns among the fanbase.
Prediction: West Ham 0–1 Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Tottenham Hotspur are one of what seems a strangely high number of crisis clubs in the Premier League at present and Bournemouth are not far off their upcoming adversaries in the misery department.
Spurs were once again booed by their own supporters in Sunday’s lifeless 1–1 draw with Sunderland and Thomas Frank has already lost the support of the majority of Tottenham fans. Abysmal football and underwhelming results is a sure-fire route to the sack.
Tottenham’s away form has been one of their few saving graces this season and they will hope to take full advantage of Bournemouth’s lack of confidence. Despite an encouraging display in defeat to Arsenal last time out, the Cherries are still winless in 11 games and at risk of slipping into the relegation picture.
Prediction: Bournemouth 1–1 Tottenham
Brentford vs. Sunderland
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Few have been shouting from the rooftops about Brentford but Keith Andrews deserves enormous credit for the job he’s done to date. A first-time manager who lost his two best players over the summer, he’s guided the Bees to seventh in the standings.
Igor Thiago’s goals have been crucial, the Brazilian scoring his first Brentford hat-trick at the weekend, and their imperious home form has also been essential. Only the current top three have stronger records on their own patch in the league.
Sunderland have been another success story of the campaign and have proven remarkably tough to beat. Only Arsenal have suffered fewer Premier League defeats than the promoted side, who are unbeaten across their past five games.
Prediction: Brentford 1–1 Sunderland
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
A chastening defeat to Arsenal bruised Aston Villa egos but Unai Emery’s men came roaring back with victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. John McGinn was their surprise goalscoring hero as they kept pace with the league-leading Gunners.
A trip to Crystal Palace feels challenging but the Eagles have been surprisingly mediocre at Selhurst Park. They have won just twice in 10 home fixtures in the league and their recent form suggests another slip-up on Wednesday.
The added workload of European football has drained Palace batteries and they are now winless in seven across all competitions. They’re 14th in the Premier League following a recent drop in standards, although they are just seven points off fourth-place Liverpool.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–3 Aston Villa
Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Wolves were made to wait for their first Premier League triumph of the season, smashing plenty of unwanted record in the process, but it finally arrived in style at the weekend as they beat West Ham 3–0 at Molineux.
Sure, they are still almost certain to be relegated and their weekend opponents were dire, but it should lift spirits at the very least within a gloomy dressing room.
Can they follow up their opening victory of the term? Well, an Everton team that shipped four goals at the weekend stand in their way in a fixture that really could go in either direction.
Prediction: Everton 2–1 Wolves
Fulham vs. Chelsea
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Enzo Maresca was not missed as much as expected on Sunday as Chelsea stole a point from their trip to Manchester City with Under-21s manager Calum McFarlane on the touchline. Some (not Sports Illustrated) predicted a thrashing for the out-of-form Blues but they showed admirable resilience at the Etihad.
A more offensive-minded approach will be required against a resurgent Fulham side in the upcoming west London derby and a deserved draw with Liverpool at the weekend highlights the challenge the Cottagers will provide for their local foes.
Harry Wilson and Raúl Jiménez continue to sparkle for Fulham as they climb the table, although Chelsea are unlikely to be on the end of a Harrison Reed goal-of-the-season contender as Liverpool were on Sunday.
Prediction: Fulham 1–1 Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Successive draws for Manchester City have handed Arsenal an even greater advantage in the title race but Pep Guardiola’s side are not to be underestimated. They often flourish down the stretch and will feel confident they can overturn a six-point gap.
Still, any further blunders could prove fatal for City as they prepare to take on Brighton—who beat them in the reverse fixture early in the season. Guardiola needs his fearsome forward line to sharpen up after recent no-shows.
Brighton drew at the Etihad last season but they generally lose on visits to the blue side of Manchester, with Fabian Hürzeler’s side needing to play the perfect game to conquer City on their travels.
Prediction: Man City 3–1 Brighton
Burnley vs. Manchester United
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the hunt for a new manager as they parted ways with Ruben Amorim on Monday. The decision came after the Portuguese coach’s explosive rant following the draw with Leeds United at the weekend, albeit over a year of woeful performances and results played a greater part in the termination.
Darren Fletcher, the club’s Under-18s coach and former midfielder, will take charge of Wednesday’s trip to Burnley and will want success in what could be a short stint as interim boss. Facing the Clarets is the kindest fixture he could have hoped for.
Burnley’s weekend defeat to Brighton saw them miss the chance to leapfrog West Ham in the table as relegation looms, with Scott Parker’s side winless since late October. They will hope uncertainty in the away dressing room aids them midweek.
Prediction: Burnley 0–1 Man Utd
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
Back-to-back victories have helped ease some of the pressure growing at Newcastle United and a third straight win against Leeds this weekend would certainly flip the script, potentially moving the Magpies closer to the top four.
Leeds will prove no pushovers, however, having extended their unbeaten run to seven games with their hard-fought draw against Man Utd at the weekend. They have twice taken points off Liverpool and beaten Chelsea during an impressive streak.
The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw at Elland Road but greater action is expected on Wednesday evening between two confident sides.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–1 Leeds
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 8
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
The Premier League’s standout fixture claims sole attention on Thursday evening. The reigning champions visit their prospective successors in a fixture that could well demonstrate just how swiftly things can change in football.
Liverpool are one of only two sides to beat Arsenal this season but have since embarked on a largely dismal title defence. The weekend draw at Fulham has Arne Slot thankful that his bosses are not as ruthless as those at Man Utd or Chelsea.
Defeat looks inevitable for the misfiring Reds at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal continue to dazzle. They were far from their best in the weekend win at Bournemouth but still claimed victory to move six points clear of their nearest challengers.
Liverpool’s defensive issues, especially from set pieces, could be exposed, while an underperforming attack will find it difficult to break down the resilient Gunners.
Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Liverpool
