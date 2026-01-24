Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 23

The Premier League’s might was on full display in the week, as six of the eight teams in continental action claimed victories.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea are all in position, with one gameweek remaining, to advance into the Champions League round of 16. Aston Villa are similarly secure in the Europa League, but there’s work for Manchester City and Nottingham Forest to do in their respesctive competitions.

A European slate always means a heavier dose of Sunday Premier League action, and that’s where we will find our most intriguing match-up of the round this weekend.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Gameweek 23.

West Ham United vs. Sunderland

West Ham won at Tottenham last weekend. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 24

: Saturday, Jan. 24 Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

Callum Wilson’s late scramble ensured travelling West Ham United supporters enjoyed a grand day out in north London last weekend, as the Hammers added to Tottenham Hotspur’s woes by claiming a 2–1 victory in N17.

That brought a hideous run of form to an end, but their position in the Premier League table remains precarious. Nottingham Forest’s point at home to Arsenal means West Ham are five points adrift of safety.

Last week’s result should at least allow for a more joyful atmosphere to permeate around the typically sullen London Stadium in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, as Sunderland make the long trip down to the capital.

The Black Cats have relied heavily on their home form this term, but Régis Le Bris has his players back from the Africa Cup of Nations. They’ve produced some dogged displays on their travels since earning promotion.

Prediction: West Ham 1–1 Sunderland

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Frank breathed a sighed of relief in the week. | Naomi Baker/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 24

: Saturday, Jan. 24 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Many thought it was a mini-miracle that Thomas Frank survived last week’s nadir, but the Tottenham hierarchy received brief vindication on Tuesday night.

Spurs were legitimately good in their 2–0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, meaning a win at Eintracht Frankfurt next Wednesday will earn them a top-eight finish and a place in the Champions League last 16.

The bulk of the fanbase remain convinced that Frank isn’t the right man for the job, and they’ll be ready with their pitchforks if the away side fail to claim victory at Turf Moor on Saturday. Burnley impressively earned a point at Anfield last time out, but they haven’t won a Premier League game since October.

The doctor will see you now, Mr. Parker... or will he?

Prediction: Burnley 0–1 Tottenham

Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are unbeaten in four but seemingly stumbling under Fabian Hürzeler. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 24

: Saturday, Jan. 24 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Fulham’s upsurge was brought to a halt by the similarly resurgent Leeds United last Saturday, who were good value for their late triumph.

Marco Silva’s side are locked into mid-table and should have the influential Alex Iwobi, off the back of an excellent AFCON, back amongst it at Craven Cottage. Brighton & Hove Albion are next up for the Cottagers.

The Seagulls have flattered to deceive under Fabian Hürzeler this season, with their recent FA Cup triumph over Manchester United masking a rather indifferent run of form. They’ve won just two of their previous ten in all competitions, but they are four unbeaten in the Premier League.

A win for the visitors in west London would see them leapfrog their hosts and potentially end the weekend in the top half.

Prediction: Fulham 1–2 Brighton

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City are reeling. | Michael Regan/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 24

: Saturday, Jan. 24 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

The Arctic and astro did for Manchester City on Tuesday night, as Bodø/Glimt secured a historic result in Gameweek 7 of the Champions League league phase.

City, who entered the contest off the back of a chastening defeat in the Manchester derby, are in a rut. The defensive injuries are proving costly, and, as was the case last season, some are starting to question whether Pep Guardiola can astutely adapt.

His team are suffering without the ball, and currently aren’t able to make up for their defensive deficiencies with cohesive and dynamic play in possession. They look woefully one-dimensional, and Erling Haaland is out of sorts as a result.

Even the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers is unlikely to be a breeze. Wolves are stiffening under new manager Rob Edwards, with only three teams in the Premier League currently on longer unbeaten runs than the division’s bottom dwellers.

Prediction: Man City 2–0 Wolves

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Liverpool won impressively in the week. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Jan. 24

: Saturday, Jan. 24 Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT

Liverpool turned out one of their more impressive showings of a troubled season on Wednesday night, easing past Marseille in a tough environment.

That victory, which extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games, may have eased the pressure on Arne Slot slightly ahead of Saturday’s trip to the south coast.

These two got the 2025–26 Premier League campaign underway in some style back in August, but Bournemouth are now without Liverpool’s tormentor on that night, Antoine Semenyo.

Andoni Iraola’s side have improved steadily in recent outings.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2–2 Liverpool

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

Forest cruised to victory in the reverse fixture. | Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Jan. 25

: Sunday, Jan. 25 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Defeat at the City Ground in Gameweek 1 was supposed to signal a sign of things to come for Keith Andrews at Brentford. However, Thomas Frank’s former set-piece coach has drastically exceeded expectations during his first managerial stint.

The Bees are on track to outperform their very best season under Frank’s tutelage (ninth in 2022–23), as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table. Home form has been key to their success, with their 24-point haul from 11 games at the Gtech being the fourth-best record in the division.

Nottingham Forest haven’t exactly suffered on their travels this season, but they were beaten overseas in the Europa League on Thursday. Their slog in Braga may play a role in Sunday’s game against the physical, transition-heavy hosts.

Prediction: Brentford 3–1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Liam Rosenior has overseen three wins from four games. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Jan. 25

: Sunday, Jan. 25 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Well, it’s three wins out of four for Liam Rosenior. That win percentage would likely facilitate a long and glorious spell as Chelsea manager, but the first dose of adversity doesn’t feel too far away.

A 2–0 win over Brentford at least brought their winless run in the Premier League to an end, although the Bees undoubtedly left Stamford Bridge with strong feelings of regret. Chelsea were rather fortunate to claim all three points, and their performance in the week suggests they’re bound to toil at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace remain in a tailspin, but Steve Parish failed to give into Oliver Glasner’s apparent wish to get the boot last weekend. The Austrian will thus be in the home dugout for Chelsea’s visit, and the hosts are aiming to claim their first league win since Dec. 7.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–1 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

We can only hope Sunday’s contest is more thrilling than the reverse fixture. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Jan. 25

: Sunday, Jan. 25 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

The reverse fixture was as lifeless and uneventful as any Premier League clash this season, but there’s scope for Sunday’s fixture on Tyneside to be a belter.

Aston Villa’s home defeat to Everton last weekend has added a bit of extra spice to the Villans’ camp, with Unai Emery’s post-match interview depicting a manager who’s on the brink and not one who’s distinctly overachieved.

Villa returned to winning ways at Fenerbahçe on Thursday, while Newcastle United cruised past PSV Eindhoven the night before.

The Magpies are utterly indifferent away from home, but mightily tough to fluster in front of the Toon Army.

Prediction: Newcastle 3–2 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Mikel Arteta and Michael Carrick lock horns on the touchline. | ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Jan. 25

: Sunday, Jan. 25 Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Michael Carrick and Mikel Arteta shared the field on multiple occasions during their playing days, and Sunday’s game at the Emirates won’t be the first touchline they’ve occupied together since venturing into management.

During his first interim spell in charge of Manchester United, Carrick led the Red Devils to a 3–2 victory over Arteta’s Arsenal. A Cristiano Ronaldo brace proved the difference on that occasion.

Carrick doesn’t have an all-time great to call upon this weekend, but Ronaldo’s compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, was majestic in last week’s 2–0 derby success. In fact, United were outstanding as a collective, and their performance would’ve undoubtedly unnerved a few Arsenal supporters heading into this one.

While the league leaders fell flat at Forest last weekend, they still boast a seven-point lead at the summit. In the week, the Gunners cruised past Inter with a much-changed XI at San Siro.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–1 Man Utd

Everton vs. Leeds United

Everton ended Aston Villa’s imperious home winning run last time out. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Monday, Jan. 26

: Monday, Jan. 26 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

GW23 concludes with another edition of Monday Night Football, as Everton welcome Leeds United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees’ new amphitheatre hasn’t exactly garnered fortress status yet, with David Moyes’ side enjoying themselves more on the road. Their latest away success at Villa Park was very impressive, and Everton have since welcomed back Iliman Ndiaye from his AFCON triumph.

Ndiaye supplies a much-needed spark in the final third, with his return a timely one for the visit of a stubborn Leeds team that have found themselves under Daniel Farke. They look like they belong in the top tier, having lost just one of their previous ten games in all competitions.

Prediction: Everton 2–1 Leeds

Premier League Gameweek 23 Predictions

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Result Saturday, Jan. 24 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET West Ham vs. Sunderland 1–1 Saturday, Jan. 24 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Burnley vs. Tottenham 0–1 Saturday, Jan. 24 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Brighton 1–2 Saturday, Jan. 24 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Man City vs. Wolves 2–0 Saturday, Jan. 24 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Liverpool 2–2 Sunday, Jan. 25 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 3–1 Sunday, Jan. 25 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea 1–1 Sunday, Jan. 25 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. Aston Villa 3–2 Sunday, Jan. 25

4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Man Utd 3–1 Monday, Jan. 26 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Everton vs. Leeds 2–1

