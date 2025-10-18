Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 8
"The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters," Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci once said.
The Premier League, for the past decade, has been influenced by Pep Guardiola’s possession ideals, but with his Manchester City team falling off their perch, there’s a sense that Gramsci’s "monsters" are coming to the fore.
Set-pieces are the rage once again, with open-play goals in the decline. On average, there have been 1.69 per game through seven gameweeks—the second-lowest rate in the competition’s history. Will the second break of the campaign reignite a love for efficient ball utilisation and more goals?
There are a few decisive fixtures taking place this weekend, including two belting affairs on ’Super Sunday.’ Here are Sports Illustrated’s Premier League predictions for the upcoming round of fixtures.
Saturday, Oct. 18: Postecoglou on the Brink
Idealist Ange Postecoglou opted for conservatism in a bid to secure a result at St. James’ Park two weeks ago, but his Nottingham Forest team instead limped to a 2–0 defeat. The Aussie coach is winless in his new role, and there’s talk that defeat at the City Ground on Saturday could be the final straw, with Sean Dyche earmarked as a potential replacement.
Chelsea are Forest’s next opponents in the early kick-off, having struck late to earn a dramatic victory over the champions before the break. However, Enzo Maresca’s side have been undermined by inconsistency so far, and they’re still without talisman Cole Palmer.
Manchester City will go as far as Erling Haaland can take them this season, and the Nordic striker’s form at the start of 2025–26 suggests the Cityzens have a chance of restoring themselves at the summit of the Premier League. A buoyant Everton visit the Etihad this weekend, but they are without the ineligible Jack Grealish.
Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are both stuck in early mid-table purgatory, but a victory for either on the south coast would ensure their league position is rosier come the end of the gameweek. The Seagulls have won just once at home this term, but Newcastle haven’t ever been the most proficient travellers under Eddie Howe.
Bournemouth may well have the division’s form player in Antoine Semenyo, and the Cherries will turn to him to inspire them against Crystal Palace in south London. The Eagles had their 18-game unbeaten run snapped by Everton two weeks ago thanks to Grealish’s last-gasp effort.
Another closely contested encounter is set to play out at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland, whose momentum was halted by Manchester United before the break, hosting a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that remain winless in the competition. The Black Cats are set to be a tough out on home soil throughout 2025–26, but Wolves will feel like it’s their time to cash in on some points they missed out on at the start of the season.
Sunderland have been the most productive of the newly promoted sides, and Leeds United have also proven to be stubborn. After a bright enough start, Burnley have earned just one point from their previous five, and they’ll want to ensure their slide doesn’t continue when they welcome Daniel Farke’s side to Turf Moor.
The day’s action then concludes at Craven Cottage, where league leaders Arsenal take on Fulham. The Cottagers have troubled the Gunners in recent duels, but Mikel Arteta’s side have more strings to their bow this time around.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
0–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Brighton vs. Newcastle
2–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Burnley vs. Leeds
1–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth
1–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Man City vs. Everton
2–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Sunderland vs. Wolves
0–1
5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET
Fulham vs. Arsenal
0–2
Sunday, Oct. 19: Grudge Match at Anfield
A fairly hefty Saturday slate means there are just two Sunday fixtures on the table. However, they look tasty on paper.
Aston Villa were the Premier League’s crisis team not so long ago, but a four-game unbeaten run domestically, including back-to-back wins, means any fears of a collapse this term have been eased. However, they’re walking into a tricky fixture after the break, as third-place Tottenham Hotspur welcome them to north London.
Thomas Frank’s Spurs have overperformed through seven weeks, but there were signs of evolution at Elland Road two weeks ago.
While Villa have exited crisis mode, Liverpool dove headfirst into it at the start of the month. Their 2–1 defeat at Chelsea was their third in succession in all competitions, as they surrendered their grip on the division to Arsenal.
The Reds’ issues have been laid out by an array of outlets over the past two weeks, and Arne Slot will be desperate to put things right when Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United come to town. The Red Devils have been up and down this term, but they were good against Sunderland two weeks ago and were more than worthy of their point in this fixture last season.
They’re bound to play the vulnerable champions close on Sunday afternoon.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa
3–1
4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Man Utd
2–1
Monday, Oct. 20: Nuno Searches for First Win
Gameweek 8 stretches into Monday night, where an all-London affair awaits in the East End.
Nuno Espírito Santo will sit in the home dugout at the London Stadium for the first time as his West Ham United side faces Brentford under the lights. The Hammers have drawn at Everton and lost at Arsenal under their new manager, but Nuno will doubtless be looking at this fixture as one which could ignite his reign.
The Bees are just three points better off, having lost three of their previous five league outings. These two teams could be fighting against the drop this season, but it’s too early to suggest this is a six-pointer.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
West Ham vs. Brentford
2–0