Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 9
Another bumper instalment of midweek European action is in the history books and attention returns to the Premier League this weekend.
Approximately a quarter of the 2025–26 season has already been played and narratives are building across the division. The expected band of title rivals are competing for top spot, the newly-promoted sides are making a good fist of their survival fight and there have already been three managerial sackings.
Drama is never far from view and Gameweek 9 should provide another helping of entertainment with some tantalising fixtures on the cards.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for the upcoming round of games.
Leeds United vs. West Ham United
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
West Ham United begin Gameweek 9 in the drop zone as Nuno Espírito Santo still awaits his first win as Irons boss. A draw with Everton in his opener was followed by defeats to Arsenal and Brentford, with pressure building on the Portuguese coach to tick off a victory.
Leeds, meanwhile, have had an encouraging start to the season on their Premier League return and their form has been particularly strong at Elland Road, which will undoubtedly be bouncing under the floodlights on Friday night.
The Whites have picked up five of their eight points on home soil and will fancy their chances of adding to West Ham’s woes.
Prediction: Leeds 2–1 West Ham
Chelsea vs. Sunderland
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
After their early season wobble, Chelsea have finally hit their stride. Despite a mountain of injures, including the absence of talisman Cole Palmer, the Blues have won their last four games in all competitions and are up to fifth in the Premier League.
Their thumping 5–1 win over Ajax midweek underscored Enzo Maresca’s squad depth and his star-studded team should dampen Sunderland’s spirits this weekend. The Black Cats have been excellent and are actually level on points with Chelsea, but should be overpowered at Stamford Bridge.
Prediction: Chelsea 3–0 Sunderland
Newcastle United vs. Fulham
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Newcastle, much like Chelsea, struggled early in the season, but have now found their feet both in Europe and the Premier League. They’re still not impenetrable, as evidenced by last weekend’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, but they will be favourites for Fulham’s visit.
The Cottagers are not travelling to St James’ Park in strong form, either, with three defeats on the spin. That’s seen them slide down to 15th in the table, a place below Newcastle in the standings.
Newcastle might be slightly fatigued from their midweek win over Benfica in the Champions League, but they should continue their strong run of form.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–0 Fulham
Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
Manchester United finally ended their agonising wait for back-to-back Premier League wins under Ruben Amorim last weekend, doing so in dramatic style thanks to Harry Maguire’s late winner at arch rivals Liverpool.
The Red Devils will hope their trip to Anfield was a turning point, but there have been plenty of false dawns before. They face one of their bogey sides of recent years in Brighton on Saturday, with the Seagulls having won six of their last seven league games against Man Utd.
Brighton might not make that seven from eight this weekend, but they will be confident in their ability to take something from the long trip north.
Prediction: Man Utd 2–2 Brighton
Brentford vs. Liverpool
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Liverpool entered their midweek clash with Eintracht Frankfurt staring at a potential fifth straight defeat for the first time since 1953, but their thrashing of the German side ensured Arne Slot’s men returned to winning ways.
They ran riot in Frankfurt and confidence will be significantly higher than it has been for their trip to Brentford on Saturday evening.
However, the Reds will be faced by a host of former employees in west London, with Jordan Henderson, Caomhín Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg and Fábio Carvalho all looking to upset their old side at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Prediction: Brentford 1–2 Liverpool
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Kick-off time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Having dismissed Espírito Santo and Ange Postecoglou already this season, it’s now time for the Sean Dyche era to commence for Nottingham Forest. The ex-Burnley and Everton manager has taken charge of the Midlands side and is tasked with stopping the rot.
Forest are currently 18th in the table having not won in the Premier League since their opening match of the season, and they will be hard-pushed to get anything from their trip to high-flying Bournemouth on Sunday.
The Cherries are doing spectacularly under Andoni Iraola despite being gutted in the summer transfer window, and they currently sit third having accumulated more points than Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Man Utd this term.
Prediction: Bournemouth 2–1 Nottingham Forest
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Kick-off time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Arsenal currently lead the Premier League by three points, largely owing to their phenomenal defensive record. They have conceded just three times in all competitions this season and have only been beaten away at Anfield so far.
The Gunners are riding a wave of self-belief following an impressive run of results, but they will be given an almighty test by Crystal Palace this Sunday. The Eagles have beaten Liverpool and taken points away at Chelsea this term, with Oliver Glasner’s side capable of tangling with the best.
Whether they have enough in the tank to upset former star Eberechi Eze and his new teammates remains to be seen.
Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Kick-off time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Erling Haaland’s sensational goalscoring has elevated Man City this season. They’re still suspect defensively, but the Norwegian has fired them to glory with 15 goals in 11 matches for the Cityzens this term.
He’s chasing Jamie Vardy’s Premier League record of scoring in 11 successive matches and Aston Villa could be his next victims.
The Villans endured a very rocky beginning to the campaign, but have steadied themselves lately. An impressive victory at Tottenham last weekend means they have now won their last three league matches, although making that four on the bounce looks very difficult this Sunday.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1–3 Man City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Kick-off time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Wolverhampton Wanderers find themselves in real trouble heading into Sunday’s clash with Burnley as they await their first victory in the Premier League this term. Vítor Pereira’s men have lost six and drawn two of their eight outings and are currently glued to the foot of the table.
A home tie with Burnley is a very winnable fixture for the Old Gold, but Burnley have proven their worth on their return to the top flight. Their victory over Leeds last time out means they are five points clear of Wolves, albeit they’re the only team yet to secure a point on the road this term.
Sunday’s game should be a cagey affair.
Prediction: Wolves 1–1 Burnley
Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Kick-off time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
Everton succumbed to Haaland’s brilliance last weekend as they sunk to defeat at the Etihad Stadium, but they’re back at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. They beat Palace in their last home game courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Jack Grealish, with the Man City loanee once again available for Tottenham’s visit.
Spurs have been much tougher to beat under Thomas Frank, but fell into old habits last weekend as they were toppled by Villa. Following their midweek draw with Monaco in the Champions League, they have won just one of their last five games.
Conquering Everton will be difficult, especially given they haven’t beat the Toffees on the road since a 6–2 win at Goodison Park in December 2018.
Prediction: Everton 1–1 Tottenham
