Premier League Predictions GW26: Matchday 2/10

The controversy from the end of the weekend’s Premier League action is still rumbling on, but we have no time to dwell as Gameweek 26 is already upon us.

A healthy dose of midweek action will keep fans entertained across the next three days, beginning with four fascinating affairs on Tuesday that are sure to help shape things at both ends of the Premier League table.

Here’s a look at what to expect from Tuesday’s action.

Jump to:

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

Leeds had the last laugh when these two sides last met. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 10

: Tuesday, Feb. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Chelsea will be out for revenge when they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge for the latest instalment of this famous rivalry.

The Blues were thumped 3–1 at Elland Road as recently as December when Daniel Farke’s side were just starting their climb away from the drop. A similar result would be a welcome treat for the Yorkshire outfit, who enter the gameweek six points clear of the relegation zone.

At the other end of the standings, Chelsea are hunting an eighth win in 11 games, having beaten everybody in their path not named Arsenal in the Liam Rosenior era. Liverpool’s slip-up against Manchester City has provided a welcome cushion in the race for Champions League football, with Chelsea now firmly locking eyes with Manchester United ahead of them.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–1 Leeds

Everton vs. Bournemouth

Bournemouth travel to face Everton. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 10

: Tuesday, Feb. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Jack Grealish was on target to seal a 1–0 win for Everton over Bournemouth in early December. Having since undergone foot surgery which has ended his season, it may prove to be the Manchester City loanee’s final goal for the club.

A run of only one defeat from eight games has seen Everton climb their way into the fringes of the European conversations. David Moyes’s side are eighth to start the day but could climb ahead of Merseyside rivals Liverpool with three points here, albeit perhaps only temporarily.

Bournemouth have steadied themselves after a tricky winter period and have three wins and two draws from their last five, including some big results against Liverpool and Aston Villa. These are two confident sides who may prove impossible to separate in 90 minutes.

Prediction: Everton 1–1 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

Both sides need a big win. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 10

: Tuesday, Feb. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

If you ask Wayne Rooney, he’ll tell you Tottenham Hotspur are in a relegation battle. A quick look at the table and it’s not exactly hard to see why. They enter this midweek round just six points clear of the drop.

Without suspended captain Cristian Romero, Spurs must take on a Newcastle United side whose own struggles are starting to take their toll. Eddie Howe is facing questions about his future as the Magpies have slipped to 12th after three consecutive defeats. Just four points separate these two sides.

Morale may be at an all-time low when these two sides meet. Victory for either would come as an enormous confidence boost, and given the stakes, this could be a cagey affair separated by just one goal.

Prediction: Tottenham 0–1 Newcastle

West Ham United vs. Manchester United

West Ham and Man Utd are both full of confidence. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 10

: Tuesday, Feb. 10 Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

With four victories on the bounce, Michael Carrick is approaching uncharted territory at Manchester United. The Red Devils are comfortable in the race for a Champions League return and are potentially 90 minutes away from a haircut-sealing boost.

Unfortunately for Frank Ilett’s barber, United are facing the newly reborn West Ham United, who have picked up as many wins in their past four games (three) as they had in the previous 21 outings this season. Confidence is flowing at London Stadium and victory is by no means guaranteed.

The Hammers are still fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and are certain to make life hard for United, but the Red Devils should have enough about them to seal a fifth straight Premier League win for the first time since January 2023.

Prediction: West Ham 1–2 Man Utd

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP