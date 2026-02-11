Premier League Predictions GW26: Matchdays 2/11, 2/12

There’s little time to catch your breath after the late shenanigans at Anfield that stoked another fire in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City have no choice but to build on a rare victory at Liverpool, given their deficit at the summit, and they have the chance to cut Arsenal’s lead to three points before the Gunners visit Brentford on Thursday.

While plenty of intrigue remains at the top, the battles for Europe are also bound to excite, and West Ham United’s resurgence has enlivened the relegation dogfight. Suddenly, Tottenham Hotspur are nervous.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Wednesday and Thursday’s Premier League outings to play out before our attention returns to the FA Cup and Champions League.

Jump to:

Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa have stumbled recently. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 11

: Wednesday, Feb. 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Having collected just four points from their previous four, Aston Villa have slid out of title contention. The injuries have piled up in midfield, and there was always a sense that Unai Emery’s side was punching excessively above its weight.

Now, the Villans have an in-form chasing pack to worry about. Manchester United and Chelsea enter Gameweek 26 off the back of four consecutive wins, while Liverpool in sixth are eight points adrift. Emery’s men risk getting dragged into a hotly contested race for a top-five finish.

Thus, victory against an indifferent Brighton & Hove Albion side feels imperative. The Seagulls have slumped to 14th off the back of a five-game winless run. They, too, may slide into a scrap they do not want to be a part of.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2–0 Brighton

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace have finally ended their drought. | IMAGO/Focus Images

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 11

: Wednesday, Feb. 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Concerned Crystal Palace supporters must’ve been pleased with the contributions of new signings Jørgen Strand Larsen and Evann Guessand in Sunday’s much-needed win over Brighton in the M23 Derby.

A familiar face in Ismaïla Sarr was the match-winner, though, and Oliver Glasner will have to lean heavily on the Senegalese speedster over the coming weeks if Palace are to steer clear of the relegation discussion.

They have a great chance to claim back-to-back wins, given that they’re hosting a Burnley team that have amassed the fewest points in the division over the past 12 games. Like the reverse fixture, this could be an attritional, low-scoring affair that may fail to deliver a three-minute highlights package.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–0 Burnley

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Erling Haaland was the hero on Sunday. | Getty/Robbie Jay Barratt

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 11

: Wednesday, Feb. 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Winning at Anfield is a very big deal for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. The very best City teams have been blown away by Liverpool on Merseyside, but this flawed iteration somehow found a way to improve their wretched record.

Erling Haaland’s stoppage-time penalty may convince many that the Cityzens won’t be going away in the title race, but only a vintage run of wins will see this team usurp Arsenal at the summit.

Wednesday’s tricky home game against Fulham is a huge opportunity for the hosts, who have the chance to put a little bit of pressure on the league leaders, having been forced to respond to Arsenal’s victories in the previous two gameweeks.

These two played out a game of the season contender at Craven Cottage, and the visiting team is aiming to avoid three successive Premier League defeats.

Prediction: Man City 3–1 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are still on just eight points. | Getty/Darren Staples

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 11

: Wednesday, Feb. 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ upsurge over the New Year period brought them much closer to Derby County’s record-low points tally of 11, but Rob Edwards’s men still need three to draw them level.

A first-half Cole Palmer hat-trick all but sealed Chelsea’s victory at Molineux on Saturday, but Wolves did at least rally after the restart. A return to the second tier is inevitable, but the West Midlanders, with 13 games remaining, will be desperate to earn four more points.

There’s an opening for them in the week, as they face a Nottingham Forest team that were nothing short of dire at Elland Road on Friday night. It was the sort of performance that concerned even the most optimistic, and West Ham’s improvement means Sean Dyche’s side is now just three points clear of the relegation zone.

They need to bounce back right away.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–1 Wolves

Sunderland vs. Liverpool

Arne Slot is under major pressure once again. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 11

: Wednesday, Feb. 11 Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

The aforementioned productivity of Man Utd and Chelsea as of late means Liverpool risk falling well behind in the race for Champions League football, and this is not a fixture Arne Slot would’ve wanted to roll around so soon after Sunday’s drama.

Sunderland have the fourth-best home record in the Premier League and remain unbeaten at the Stadium of Light. Liverpool, meanwhile, have performed like a middling outfit on their travels.

The Black Cats outplayed the champions at Anfield earlier in the season, and they’ll certainly be confident of securing their first win in this fixture since March 2012, despite losing handily at Arsenal on Saturday.

Régis Le Bris’s men are functional, physical and ever so assured of themselves on home soil.

Prediction: Sunderland 2–1 Liverpool

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Arsenal still lead the table by six points. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodiGetty Images

Date : Thursday, Feb. 12

: Thursday, Feb. 12 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

It’s a ’Double Gameweek’ for Arsenal in the land of FPL, and they’ll benefit from taking on League One strugglers Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend. Mikel Arteta can rotate heavily for that, and opt for full strength for the two upcoming Premier League away days.

One looks considerably trickier than the other, though, with Brentford emerging as the division’s surprise package under Keith Andrews this season.

They’ve been good at home again, but Saturday’s 3–2 victory at Newcastle United was perhaps their most impressive of the season. Sitting in seventh, Brentford are on track to play in Europe for the very first time.

A Man City victory on Wednesday would only add to what’s bound to be a tense occasion for the Gunners in west London.

Prediction: Brentford 1–2 Arsenal

Premier League Gameweek 26 Predictions

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Result Tuesday, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Chelsea vs. Leeds 3–1 Tuesday, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Everton vs. Bournemouth 1–1 Tuesday, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. Newcastle 0–1 Tuesday, Feb. 10 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET West Ham vs. Man Utd 1–2 Wednesday, Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Brighton 2–0 Wednesday, Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 1–0 Wednesday, Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Man City vs. Fulham 3–1 Wednesday, Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Wolves 1–1 Wednesday, Feb. 11 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET Sunderland vs. Liverpool 2–1 Thursday, Feb. 12 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Brentford vs. Arsenal 1–2

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP