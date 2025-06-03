Premier League Release New Ball for 2025–26 Season
The Premier League have unveiled the all-new PUMA match ball which will be used across the 2025–26 season.
PUMA have assumed control of the competitions’s match ball for the first time, bringing an end to a 25-year run with Nike.
Made up of 12 panels to ensure perfect balance on the pitch, the PUMA Orbita Ultimate PL will make its first appearance during the Premier League Summer Series in July, before being formally rolled out in the first round of 2025–26 fixtures on August 16.
The release is part of the wider ‘Have a Ball’ campaign designed to encourage players of all levels to get involved in football. There will be support for grassroots football through Premier League Kicks as well as initiatives for girls football, international involvement and No Room for Racism.
Will Brass, the Premier League’s chief commercial officer, said: “The launch of the new ball, which will be seen in play for the first time during the Premier League Summer Series, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.
“We are thrilled to welcome PUMA as a key partner in our efforts to enhance the Premier League, both on and off the pitch. We can’t wait to see the ball in action, delivering unforgettable goals and moments for players and fans alike.”
PUMA’s vice-president of brand and marketing, Richard Teyssier, added: “By emphasising the emotional and liberating aspects of playing football, the ‘Have a Ball’ campaign highlights how the simple act of just having the ball can bring immense joy and excitement.
“On average, a professional footballer has control of the ball for around 109 seconds every game, so when you have the ball at your feet you need to make it count and create moments that make a difference on the pitch. We are proud to have some of the best players in the world creating magic moments on the pitch using the new ball. PUMA is committed to elite performance and product, something evident as a result of our new partnership.”