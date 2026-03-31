Premier League Table Since Liam Rosenior Joined Chelsea

The year got off to a shocking start when Chelsea parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca and replaced him with Liam Rosenior.

Allegations of a behind-the-scenes dispute between Maresca and those above him in the boardroom have sparked protests from an unimpressed fanbase, who have been on a rollercoaster of a journey since Rosenior joined.

Six wins from his first seven games brought a glimmer of hope for a bright future, but March was a particularly bruising month for Chelsea, who lost four games in a row, were dumped out of the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and found themselves playing catch-up in the race to qualify for next season’s European showpiece.

Here’s a look at the entire Premier League table during Rosenior’s tenure at Chelsea.

Premier League Table Since Liam Rosenior Became Chelsea Manager

Pos. Team Games Played Goal Difference Points 1. Man Utd 10 +9 23 2. Arsenal 10 +13 21 3. Man City 9 +6 18 4. Chelsea 10 +5 17 5. Everton 10 +4 17 6. Bournemouth 10 +4 16 7. West Ham 10 0 15 8. Liverpool 10 +4 14 9. Brighton 10 +1 14 10. Fulham 10 -1 13 11. Brentford 10 -3 13 12. Sunderland 10 -3 13 13. Nottm Forest 10 1 11 14. Crystal Palace 9 -1 11 15. Leeds 10 -3 11 16. Aston Villa 10 -4 11 17. Wolves 10 -4 10 18. Newcastle 10 -6 10 19. Burnley 10 -9 7 20. Tottenham 10 -13 3

Correct as of March 31, 2026

Amid all the doom and gloom surrounding Chelsea—star players publicly questioning the direction of the club has not helped in that regard—it may come as a surprise to see Rosenior’s side higher in the form table than in the actual standings.

Chelsea’s return can only be bettered by three clubs, and the same goes for their goal difference. So, why is the mood so sour?

Rosenior arrived at a particularly hectic time for Chelsea, in which they were still involved in four competitions. As a result, only 10 of his first 19 matches actually came in the Premier League.

If we stick with the Premier League, Rosenior’s biggest problem has been consistency. A 4–1 win over Aston Villa to start March was an enormous result but mattered little when points were thrown away against strugglers Leeds United and Burnley.

A 2–0 win over Brentford in Rosenior’s third game was a good result on paper, but those that watched the game will know Chelsea were fortunate to even get a point from that match. “Sometimes the game isn’t fair,” Bees boss Keith Andrews correctly reflected.

Similarly, January’s 3–2 win over West Ham United counts for three points but had alarm bells ringing as the Blues went two goals down at home to a team threatened with relegation. A miraculous comeback helped distract from some uncomfortable conversations.

From Makélélé to Essien. Kanté to Caicedo.



For over two decades, the most successful Chelsea teams have been built on the same foundation… a dominant presence anchoring the midfield.



Chelsea have been blessed with a succession of ever-present midfield anchors. pic.twitter.com/A6GWzum0mU — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 5, 2026

It is the disappearance of that good fortune that has brought Rosenior back into the spotlight.

Having won their first four Premier League games, including the triumphs over Brentford and West Ham, Rosenior’s Chelsea have only managed one win from their last six.

Those 12 early points have been followed by just five over the past six outings. If we look at the form table across that latest run, Chelsea find themselves 17th, having picked up more points than only two teams, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Simply put, that is not good enough for a club of Chelsea’s standards, and fans have really started to feel the weight of disappointment after falling 8–2 on aggregate to a PSG side who were comprehensively beaten 3–0 under Maresca in the Club World Cup final last summer.

Rosenior needs to find a way to reproduce the form from the first half of his reign during the final stretch of the season. Missing out on Champions League qualification would only feed the growing toxicity that has plagued Stamford Bridge.

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