Premier League Team of the Week: Matchweek 4
The Premier League rolls on with Manchester City remaining perfect through four games, Arsenal defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby and Nottingham Forest handing Arne Slot his first loss as Liverpool manager.
The 196th north London derby headlined the weekend with Arsenal grinding out a 1–0 victory against its bitter rival. The win marked a third-straight away victory in the derby for Arsenal who was without Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard. Both Merseyside teams lost while Newcastle United closed out the week with a comeback victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Here's SI Soccer's Premier League Team of the Week for Matchweek 4.
Premier League Team of the Week (4–4–2)
GK: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)
Sels was pivotal in helping Nottingham Forest secure all three points at Anfield for the first time since 1969. The Belgian goalkeeper made five saves and nine recoveries facing 14 total shots. Ten of those 14 shots came from within the box as Sels kept his second clean sheet of the season.
Honorable mentions to Chelsea's Robert Sánchez and Ipswich Town's Arijanet Muric.
LB: Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)
One of two Arsenal defenders making the list, Timber was dynamic getting up and down the left flank all game long. He navigated a yellow card picked up in the first half (and the resulting coming together as derby tensions flared) keeping a clean sheet.
Arsenal's left-back position is Timber's to lose appearing in all four games, starting the last three.
CB: Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)
Gabriel scored the lone goal in the north London derby alongside keeping a clean sheet. One of Arsenal's strongest defenders continues to be one of its best attacking weapons on set pieces.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United)
The former Bayern Munich defender got on the score sheet for the first time as a Manchester United player. He also kept his first clean sheet as a starter after appearing as a substitute in United's season opener against Fulham off the bench.
De Ligt earned Man of the Match honors from United fans.
RB: Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town)
The former Manchester United and Aston Villa defender completed the full 90 for Ipswich Town drawing on the road against Brighton & Hove Albion. Tuanzebe made seven clearances, won six duels and completed 87% of his passes against Fabian Hürzeler's side.
LM: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest)
Hudson-Odoi provided the difference maker off the bench in Forest's 1–0 win at Anfield over the weekend. The former Chelsea player curled an effort from outside the box past Alisson and inside the left post. The 72nd-minute strike was not only the winner, but also the first goal Liverpool conceded in the league this season.
Forest remains unbeaten this season through four games.
CM: Dwight McNeil (Everton)
Despite another collapse after going up 2–0, McNeil was great for Everton against Aston Villa. The attacking midfielder scored the opener and assisted Dominic Calvert-Lewin 11 minutes later to establish a lead against Unai Emery's side.
Unfortunately for Everton fans, it was another 2–3 defeat for their team as goals from another Team of the Week member sank chances of putting points up on the Premier League table for the first time this season.
CM: Mario Lemina (Wolves)
Lemina scored the opener for Wolves in the final game of Matchweek 4 completing 27/31 passes and creating two chances. The captain won five duels, including both aerial duels, with two interceptions and six recoveries on the defensive side. He was one of two midfielders to complete the full 90 for Gary O'Neil's team.
RM: Amad Diallo (Manchester United)
Amad Diallo completed the full 90 against Russel Martin's Southampton as the Red Devils scored three on Saturday. Diallo assisted Marcus Rashford's 189-day goal drought in the 41st minute. He completed 90% of his passes (52/58) as Manchester United scored multiple goals for the first time this season.
A bounce-back victory for Manchester United after a crushing loss to Liverpool before the international break should give the team confidence next week along with Diallo keeping his place in the starting lineup.
ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Another week, another multi-goal effort from Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker tallied nine goals through four games as Manchester City defeated Brentford to remain perfect in the league. The closest to Haaland in the early days of the Golden Boot race? Liverpool's Luis Díaz on three.
Haaland was not only a goal off a third-consecutive hat trick, but also a header away from a perfect hat trick: goals scored with his left foot, right foot and head.
ST: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
Watkins finally got on the scoresheet this weekend after missed chances to start the season. Scoring in both halves of play, Watkins erased the 0–2 deficit before substitute Jhon Duran scored the winner in the 76th minute.
Watkins was subbed off in the 84th minute, but Villa fans hope his performance on the weekend gets him firing on all cylinders moving forward.