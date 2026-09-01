‘Promotion to the Premier League’—Wrexham Complete Second Deadline-Day Signing

Wrexham have announced the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Callum O’Hare for an undisclosed fee believed to be worth $9.5 million (£7 million) on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old becomes Wrexham’s seventh signing of the summer and has set his sights on helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League after signing an initial three-year deal at the Racecourse Ground, with an option for a fourth.

His move remains subject to international clearance and registration, and he is ineligible to make his debut against Millwall on Wednesday because the transfer was completed after the 12 p.m. BST (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT) registration deadline on Tuesday.

Wrexham have until the 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) deadline on Tuesday, September 1, to make any further additions to their squad.

Why Wrexham Have Signed Callum O’Hare

Phil Parkinson has added more Championship experience to his squad. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Phil Parkinson prioritized adding an attacking midfielder during the final weeks of the summer transfer window after believing his side was not creating enough chances for the strikers.

Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson recently said the club was “comfortable” with its attacking options and that the focus was on improving the service into the final third.

The Red Dragons explored moves for several attacking midfielders late in the window but switched their focus to O’Hare after dream target Femi Azeez made it clear he wanted to move to the Premier League if he were to leave Millwall. Ipswich Town star Anis Mehmeti, meanwhile, felt a move to North Wales was beneath him at this stage of his career.

O’Hare will bring plenty of Championship experience to the Wrexham squad and was the standout performer for a struggling Sheffield United team last season. He also played a key role as the Blades reached the Championship playoff final two seasons ago, where they were beaten by Sunderland.

Callum O’Hare and Phil Parkinson React to Transfer

Phil Parkinson has been backed with seven summer signings. | Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After unveiled as a Wrexham player, O’Hare told club media:

“The club’s so big and well known, and I just really wanted to come here. I’m so excited to get started. I want to help the club go in the right direction and hopefully get what everyone wants—promotion to the Premier League.”

Wrexham manager Parkinson added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Callum to the club. He’s a player with a lot of Championship experience, and he’s going to be a great addition for us for the coming seasons.”