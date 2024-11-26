PSG's Ousmane Dembele Receives Controversial Red Card vs. Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain has a mountain to climb against Bayern Munich after Ousmane Dembélé was sent off in the 57th minute.
PSG came into its Champions League match against Bayern Munich in desperate need of a win. The French giants managed just four points in its opening four UCL fixtures, suffering defeats to Arsenal and Atlético Madrid along the way.
Already down a goal at the Allianz Arena, Luis Enrique's men came out of the locker room searching for an equalizer, but they quickly found themselves down to 10 men. Dembélé received a second yellow card for a challenge on Alphonso Davies that referee Istvan Kovacs deemed worthy of a sending off.
Dembélé certainly caught Davies on the follow through, but various replays showed the Frenchman winning the ball before Davies went to ground. Despite his protests, Dembélé's night ended early, leaving a struggling PSG side down a man for the remaining 30 minutes of the match.
The Frenchman had received his first yellow card of the night for dissent in the 37th minute. His words with the referee wound up costing his team a real chance at getting back in the game.
Dembélé's hunt for his first Champions League goal of the season will not resume until after he serves his suspension against Red Bull Salzburg.