PSG vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal must overturn a one-goal deficit during their Champions League semifinal second leg with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening to reach their first final in the competition since 2006.
Ousmane Dembélé's pinpoint strike early in the first leg separates the sides ahead of the return fixture in Paris, with Arsenal needing to make drastic improvements following a tame showing last week. They enter the clash in uncertain form, however, suffering a surprise home defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend that extends their winless run to three games.
Mikel Arteta passed up the opportunity to rest and rotate during the collapse against the Cherries, but Luis Enrique did make wholesale changes on Saturday. That's why the Ligue 1 champions suffered a second successive domestic defeat, losing 2–1 to Strasbourg on their travels.
PSG know they must simply avoid defeat at Parc des Princes to secure their place in the showpiece fixture at the end of the month. They have been beaten three times on home soil this term, including top English opponents Liverpool in the last 16. Arsenal must conjure up some magic to follow suit.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the semifinal second leg.
What Time Does PSG vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
- VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)
PSG vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- PSG: 1 win
- Arsenal: 2 win
- Draws: 2
Current Form (all competitions)
PSG
Arsenal
Strasbourg 2–1 PSG – 03/05/25
Arsenal 1–2 Bournemouth – 03/05/25
Arsenal 0–1 PSG – 29/04/25
PSG 1–3 Nice – 25/04/25
Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace – 23/04/25
Nantes 1–1 PSG – 22/04/25
Ipswich 0–4 Arsenal – 20/04/25
PSG 2–1 Le Havre – 19/04/25
Real Madrid 1–2 Arsenal – 16/04/25
How to Watch PSG vs. Arsenal on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV
PSG Team News
PSG didn't come away from their first leg victory unscathed as goalscorer and talisman Dembélé was withdrawn during the second half after pulling his hamstring. The Frenchman's injury is not serious, however, and he has been pictured in first-team training, with Enrique confirming his availability.
Dembélé's presence is an enormous boost for PSG and means they are expected to name the exact same starting lineup that triumphed in north London last week.
PSG's only absentee is Presnel Kimpembe, who was unlikely to feature against Arsenal regardless, as he recovers from a foot injury.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
PSG predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.
Arsenal Team News
Thomas Partey was a sizeable absentee for Arsenal during the first leg but the Ghanaian's suspension is now over and he will certainly start on Wednesday. A return to the XI means makeshift forward Mikel Merino can return to his number nine role.
Martin Odegaard should be available despite picking up a knock in the defeat to Bournemouth, but Jurrien Timber remains a doubt after sustaining an injury during the first leg that saw him sidelined at the weekend. Ben White could replace the Dutchman at right back once more.
Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori remain in the treatment room.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli.
PSG vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
PSG were much the better side during an impressive first leg victory and their only frustration will be leaving the Emirates Stadium with such a slim cushion. At their swashbuckling best, Arsenal are more than capable of winning in Paris by two or more goals.
But the Gunners have lowered their standards in recent matches and despite conquering Real Madrid in the quarterfinal, there remain lingering doubts over their mentality on the big stage. Arteta's men could shrink in the cacophonous Parc des Princes.
Dembélé's availability will have a significant impact on PSG's fortunes but the French giants have a myriad of stunning attacking options. With the wind in their sails and an aggregate lead to protect, they should reach a first Champions League final since 2019/20.