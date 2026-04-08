PSG vs. Liverpool—Champions League Quarterfinal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool head into their Champions League quarterfinal tie with holders Paris Saint-Germain as the underdogs, with the first leg taking place in the French capital on Wednesday night.

These two faced off in the round of 16 last season, with the unfavored PSG downing the runaway Premier League leaders on penalties despite losing on home soil.

Since that disappointing shootout defeat, Liverpool have won just half of their 58 games across all competitions, having triumphed in 74.4% of the 43 games Arne Slot had led them into beforehand. PSG, meanwhile, went on to claim a first Champions League crown shortly after, producing one of the all-time great performances in the final by beating Inter 5–0 in Munich.

We’ve assessed Luis Enrique’s side through the prism of their majestic 2024–25 best this term, and while PSG have so far struggled to match their apex from last season, there have been ominous signs over the past month for the rest of Europe.

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Chelsea were cast aside 8–2 on aggregate in the round of 16 by the Parisians, and many Liverpool supporters, despite the club’s pedigree in this competition, are fearing they’ll endure a similar beatdown over the next week.

PSG vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Parisians Cruise to Home Victory

PSG are in excellent form. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

There was nothing repeatable about Liverpool’s smash-and-grab 1–0 win at the Parc des Princes last season, and Slot’s side head into Wednesday’s first leg off the back of an emphatic 4–0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

This Reds team have consistently underwhelmed this term, and it’s no surprise that the holders are comfortable favored to progress from this tie and face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich with a spot in the final at stake.

PSG’s Form : The Champions League holders have stuttered at times this season, with injuries and defensive lapses preventing them from reaching top gear for a sustained period. However, there have been signs over the past month of PSG finding their apex. They’ve won their previous four games and scored 15 goals in the process.

: The Champions League holders have stuttered at times this season, with injuries and defensive lapses preventing them from reaching top gear for a sustained period. However, there have been signs over the past month of PSG finding their apex. They’ve won their previous four games and scored 15 goals in the process. Liverpool’s Struggles on the Road: Their 4–0 drubbing in Manchester on Saturday was the visitors’ third consecutive loss on the road, and fourth in their previous five away games.

Their 4–0 drubbing in Manchester on Saturday was the visitors’ third consecutive loss on the road, and fourth in their previous five away games. Reds’ Flaws: Man City took full advantage of Liverpool’s vulnerabilities at the weekend, exposing a confused press, a lack of aggression defending the box, as well as the midfield’s inability to track runners. Given PSG’s stunning fluidity in attack, the visitors, barring a drastic shift, are bound to suffer in Paris.

Prediction: PSG 3–1 Liverpool

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Bradley Barcola is unlikely to make Enrique’s starting XI. | FotMob

Bradley Barcola played a key role in PSG’s dismantling of Chelsea in the round of 16. However, the winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the second leg triumph at Stamford Bridge and had been expected to miss both legs against Liverpool.

However, the French international has recovered quicker than expected from his setback, returning to training ahead of Wednesday’s game. He has a chance of playing a part, but Enrique has said Barcola is still "lacking a little confidence" following his injury.

Midfielder Fabián Ruiz has been out for an extended period with a knee injury, and won’t be ready for the first leg. However, Enrique provided a positive update on the Spaniard’s recovery, and Fabián may have a chance of featuring at Anfield next week.

Senny Mayulu is the only other injury concern for the hosts. The scorer of PSG’s fifth in last season’s Champions League final is a doube with a calf issue.

PSG predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

Slot has experimented with a narrow attacking setup. | FotMob

Mohamed Salah recovered from his knock to start at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but missed from the penalty spot with Liverpool already 4–0 behind.

Slot has had some success changing tack and allowing the Egyptian to operate closer to the opposition’s goal, and he’ll likely work in tandem with Hugo Ekitiké in Paris.

Alexander Isak could also be ready to play his first minutes of 2026, having returned to training last week. Isak has been out of action since Christmas with a broken leg.

Jeremie Frimpong and Federico Chiesa’s appearances off the bench at the weekend suggests they’ve recovered from their respective fitness issues, but Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo remain sidelined for the visitors.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-2-2): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Salah, Ekitiké.

What Time Does PSG vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Paris, France

: Paris, France Stadium : Parc des Princes

: Parc des Princes Date : Wednesday, April 8

: Wednesday, April 8 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET Referee : José María Sánchez Martínez (ESP)

: José María Sánchez Martínez (ESP) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

How to Watch PSG vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One

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