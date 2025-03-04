PSG vs. Liverpool Combined XI: Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
Two of Europe's biggest teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, face off in the Champions League round of 16.
Both teams took different journeys to get to this point of the competition. Arne Slot's Reds were undisputedly the best team in the league phase while it took Luis Enrique's team a bit to find their form. A tense victory over Manchester City propelled PSG into the knockout stage where they dismantled Brest over two legs.
Only one team can advance to the quarterfinals where they'll face the winner of Club Brugge and Aston Villa. But, which players from the Premier League and Ligue 1 leaders get into a combined starting lineup?
Check out SI Soccer's combined XI ahead of PSG vs. Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16.
PSG vs. Liverpool Combined XI (4-3-3)
GK: Alisson—One of the most tightly contested positions in the lineup, but Alisson just gets the edge. He's missed some time this season through injury, but he remains one of the best keepers in the world.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—There's no question that Hakimi is one of the best right backs in the world. He's tied for the most assists so far in the Champinos League this season with five.
CB: Ibrahima Konate—Another tightly contested position between Konate and Marquinhos. We give the edge to the Frenchman as he and the next inclusion form one of the best defensive partnerships in the world.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Of course Van Dijk is in this team. One of the best defenders, if not the best defender of his generation partners Konate in this combined XI.
LB: Nuno Mendes—Nuno Mendes gets into the side completing the back line. Neither Andrew Robertson or Konstantinos Tsimikas beat out the Portuguese defender.
CM: Joao Neves—The former Benfica player is the only PSG player to get into midfield, but he's had a strong start to life in Paris. He's only second to Rayan Cherki in Ligue 1 for the most assists in France.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The first of two Liverpool midfielders, Mac Allister continues to be a rock in midfield in all phases.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Easily the most improved player this season for Liverpool under Arne Slot. Gravenberch is one of the most important players in Liverpool's title push this season.
LW: Ousmane Dembele—Dembele is arguably in the form of his life. He leads Ligue 1 in goals with 18 while also providing five assists. Yes, he normally plays off the right, but he's too good to not fit into this team.
ST: Luis Diaz—The Colombian forward leads the line as the striker as he's done so for Liverpool most of this season. Originally brought in to succeed Sadio Mane on the left, he's become Liverpool's starting striker under Arne Slot.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Who else but Salah? In the eyes of many, the Egyptian forward is the favorite to lift the Ballon d'Or currently. He's on pace to break Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League assist record, win the league golden boot and lift the trophy.