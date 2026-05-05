PSG XI vs. Bayern Munich: Hakimi Replacement Chosen—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Parsi Saint-Germain know they must simply avoid defeat during their Champions League semifinal second leg with Bayern Munich on Wednesday to reach back-to-back finals.

Following their extraordinary and record-breaking 5–4 victory at the Parc des Princes last week, PSG find themselves in the driver’s seat ahead of their trip to the Allianz Arena. A one-goal cushion means a draw or victory of any description will secure their place in the showpiece event.

The reigning European champions understand their assignment, but completing it will prove much trickier. Another breathless affair with Bayern is projected, as PSG prepare to enter hostile territory.

Achraf Hakimi Injury Disrupts PSG Plans

Achraf Hakimi was a casualty of the first leg. | Maja Hitij/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

The major downside of PSG’s first leg triumph was the injury sustained by Achraf Hakimi. The right back will now be absent for several weeks and is certain to sit out the journey to Bayern, leaving Warren Zaïre-Emery to cover in the defense—and not for the first time this season.

Fabián Ruiz will return to the engine room to replace Zaïre-Emery, but that appears likely to be the only alteration from last week’s first leg for the Ligue 1 leaders.

Lucas Chevalier is Luis Enrique’s only other fitness concern, as the Frenchman struggles with a thigh injury. Matvey Safonov, who was under serious fire in the first leg, would have continued between the sticks regardless having announced himself as PSG’s first-choice stopper.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Chevalier.

Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Chevalier. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern (4-3-3)

Just one enforced change for Luis Enrique. | FotMob

GK: Matvey Safonov—The PSG goalkeeper faced a bombardment in Paris last week and will come up against the same firepower in Munich. The pinpoint accuracy of Bayern’s finishing made his job impossible.

RB: Warren Zaïre-Emery—Hakimi is a sizeable miss for the attacking support he provides, but Zaïre-Emery is no stranger to filling his boots. Nineteen of his appearances have come as a makeshift right back this term, with the Frenchman impressing in a new role.

CB: Marquinhos—It took just 12 minutes for Marquinhos to be booked last week, Bayern’s myriad of forward threats drawing him into unwanted areas. An even tougher task lies in wait at the Allianz Arena.

CB: Willian Pacho—Pacho and Marquinhos will be primarily focused on denying Harry Kane, whose 54 goals across all competitions this season are 36 more than any PSG player.

LB: Nuno Mendes—An extraordinary battle played out between PSG’s left back and Michael Olise in Paris. The latter edged the duel, with Mendes seeking revenge on Wednesday.

CM: Fabián Ruiz—Ruiz made only his second start since returning from injury during the weekend draw with Lorient, and should retain his berth for the trip to Bavaria with Zaïre-Emery redeployed.

CM: Vitinha—Vitinha was unable to impose his characteristic control on an end-to-end first leg, but PSG desperately need his tempo-setting ability in Germany.

CM: João Neves—A surprise scorer from a corner last week despite his small frame, Neves continues to excel as the unsung hero in an astonishing PSG team.

RW: Désiré Doué—There was no goal for Doué in the first leg, but he still walked away with two assists. An intriguing battle with Alphonso Davies lies in wait.

ST: Ousmane Dembélé—Dembélé’s standards have slipped from his Ballon d’Or-winning campaign, yet he’s come alive in recent Champions League matches. A brace at Anfield was followed by another double against Bayern.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—Bayern were unable to prevent Kvaratskhelia’s artistry from taking center stage. The indefatigable Georgian is expected to lead PSG’s offensive charge in the second leg.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC